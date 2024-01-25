Giovanni Pernice reveals he’s ‘obsessed’ with The Traitors as he declares ’sign me up right now’

Giovanni Pernice has admitted he’s “obsessed” with BBC show The Traitors – and would “give everything” to star in the celebrity version.

It was reported this week that BBC bosses are planning a celebrity spin-off version of the show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, following the success of the first two series.

And one famous face throwing his name into the ring is Giovanni – and he’s even revealed if he’ll be a Traitor or Faithful.

Giovanni Pernice ‘obsessed’ with BBC show The Traitors

Strictly star Giovanni appeared on The One Show on Wednesday (January 24) to discuss his current tour. And with smash hit show The Traitors having kept the nation gripped over the past few weeks, talk soon turned onto the dramatic and tense programme.

“Now The Traitors final is coming up, we hear you’re a big fan,” said co-host Ronan Keating to Giovanni. He replied: “I love The Traitors!”

Giovanni Pernice says ‘sign me up’ for The Traitors celeb show

Alex Jones chimed in and quizzed: “If there was a celebrity version would you do it?” Quick as a flash, Giovanni proclaimed: “Sign me up right now! Where is the paper?!

“I am obsessed with the show and with Claudia, the way she is dealing with the show. If there is a celebrity version, please I would give everything to do it!”

The Italian hunk was then asked if he would be a Traitor or a Faithful on the show. Looking coy, he said: “It depends on the people, but I probably would be a Faithful.”

‘Bosses want big names for celebrity The Traitors’

The Traitors returned for its second series this month and became a ratings hit. So much so, that it was reported bosses are creating a celebrity version.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world.

“But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.”

Viewers are confident Harry could win the show during the finale (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2 winner ‘revealed’

In other The Traitors news, fans are certain that Harry will end up winning the show. Throughout the competition so far, Harry has managed to fool the Faithfuls that he isn’t a Traitor. And by the looks of things, the remaining Faithfuls still don’t have a clue.

As a result, viewers predict that Harry has a strong chance of winning the money during the finale on Friday (January 26). “Harry is honestly too good at this game it is INSANE,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I NEED Harry to win. His game play has been beautiful,” another person shared. A third remarked: “I think this ep has sealed harry’s win and he deserves it tbf, but I want jazatha to win so bad.”

The Traitors airs tonight (January 25) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

