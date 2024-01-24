The Traitors fans are ‘convinced’ Harry will win the show: ‘He is honestly too good at this game’

Following tonight’s episode (January 24), fans of The Traitors are confident that Harry will win the show.

For tonight’s round table, Traitor Ross was banished two days before the final. He was recruited by Harry and Andrew to become a Traitor during the previous episode.

Harry won a shield in the same episode, which meant he could choose to murder someone or pretend the Traitors tried to murder him. Going with the latter, Harry managed to avoid being questioned about whether he is a Traitor.

Ross was the latest contestant banished from the round table (Credit: BBC)

‘I think this ep has sealed Harry’s win’

Throughout the competition so far, Harry has managed to fool the Faithfuls that he isn’t a Traitor. And by the looks of things, the remaining Faithfuls still don’t have a clue.

As a result, viewers predict that Harry has a strong chance of winning the money during the finale on Friday (January 26).

“Harry is honestly too good at this game it is INSANE,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I NEED Harry to win. His game play has been beautiful,” another person shared.

“I think this ep has sealed harry’s win and he deserves it tbf, but I want jazatha to win so bad,” a third remarked.

“If Harry doesn’t win the money, I will actually be gutted. He’s so good at this game man,” a fourth shared.

“Convinced at the point Harry is going to win it this year,” a fifth wrote.

“Harry is going to win, these guys will never vote him, to be fair he deserves to win,” a sixth shared.

Viewers are confident Harry could win the show during the finale (Credit: BBC)

Ross reveals Diane is his mum

During the early stages of the competition, viewers were stunned when Diane revealed that Ross was her son.

Previously in the show, Zack once suspected that Paul was Diane’s son. The pair found the assumption funny but didn’t tell anyone about their connection.

However, when banished during tonight’s episode, Ross revealed that Diane was his mum to the remaining contestants.

“I’ll just leave you with a little easter egg before I go,” he said, adding, “I was actually the son of someone in this game… and that person was Diane.”

Gobsmacked by the revelation, Evie said, “No [bleeping] way!”

The Traitors continues tomorrow from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

