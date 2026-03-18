‘What an anticlimax!’ Complaints pour in over The Summit final as viewers slam ‘lame ending’

The Summit wrapped up with an emotional finale on Tuesday (March 17), but not everyone at home was impressed, with many viewers branding the ending an anticlimax.

After weeks of drama, the final four – Dockers, Warren, Colleen and Drew – were all still in with a shot at the prize fund as they tackled the last stretch in New Zealand.

But a huge decision midway through the episode changed everything.

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Warren sacrificed his place during last night’s final (Credit: ITV)

The Summit final twist

The group were forced to choose one last time who would leave the race before reaching the top. In a surprising move, former Gladiators star Warren volunteered himself, insisting the others vote him out.

His exit left Dockers, Colleen and Drew visibly emotional as they pushed on without him.

But the drama didn’t stop there. Before the trio could reach the summit, the Mountain Keeper dropped a duffel bag in by helicopter, containing a final twist.

Dockers was handed full control – he could either continue the climb as a trio or eliminate one of his teammates to boost the prize money.

Staying true to his earlier promises, Dockers refused to cut anyone and chose to finish the journey together.

Dockers had the decision to eliminate someone before the very end (Credit: ITV)

Throughout the series, Dockers had faced criticism from viewers, with some accusing him of being a “bully”. However, in the final, he showed a different side.

In the end, Dockers, Colleen and Drew reached the top together and shared the £115,000 prize equally in a feel-good finish.

Colleen, Dockers and Drew reached The Summit (Credit: ITV)

‘What a disappointing ending’

Despite the positive outcome for the finalists, plenty of viewers were left underwhelmed.

“That show could have been so much better than it was, they turned it into something it did not need to be,” one viewer wrote on X.

“What a disappointing ending, well done Drew and Colleen though,” another said.

“What an anticlimax,” a third added.

Others pointed to Warren’s exit as the emotional peak. “Warren what a top guy, it all fell a bit flat after that moment, a rather lame ending,” one fan commented.

“What a strange ending!” another said, while one more summed it up: “Well, that was a bit of an anticlimax.”

Ben Shephard calls it ‘emotional’

Speaking on This Morning today (March 18), host Ben Shephard reflected on the final.

Chatting with co-host Cat Deeley, he described the experience as “such an emotional” journey for those involved.

He also praised the response to the series, calling it “fantastic” and a “real adventure” for both contestants and viewers alike.

Whether The Summit will return for a second series has not been confirmed.

Read more: Shocking reason Ben Shephard’s The Summit was forced to stop filming: ‘We were definitely terrorised’

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