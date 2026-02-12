The Summit only launched on ITV earlier this week — but already one contestant has got viewers talking, and not in a good way.

The new reality competition sees 14 strangers take on the wild mountains of New Zealand, battling punishing physical challenges and playing a strategic game in a race to reach the summit within 14 days. Those who make it to the top will compete for a share of a prize pot worth up to £200,000.

With brutal weather, shock twists and the constant threat of being voted out by their fellow trekkers, the pressure is on from the very first step.

The Summit debuted on ITV earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Dockers on The Summit

When the first episode aired on Tuesday (February 10), viewers met the full line-up, including former Gladiators star Ace, real name Warren Furman, and Gillian McKeith’s daughter, Afton.

But it’s self-described “alpha male” Dockers who has quickly become a major talking point.

In episode one, he made no secret of his desire to boot Thomas off the show. Some contestants accused him of “bulldozing” the group into siding with him — something many viewers believed stemmed from feeling threatened by Thomas. The moment immediately sparked backlash online.

And during last night’s episode, opinions only hardened. Dockers’ confident, at times intimidating demeanour — coupled with his attempts to take charge and speak over others — has continued to grate on sections of the audience.

Viewers have been slamming The Summit contestant Dockers (Credit: ITV)

‘Vote him off’

Viewers didn’t hold back as they took to X to share their thoughts.

“Dockers is a complete [bleep] and a bully. Vote him off,” one user wrote.

“I’m sick of hearing Dockers speak,” another person shared.

“Dockers can you just shut up! Really, shut up!” a third remarked.

“Get Dockers OFF!” a fourth said.

“Dockers is insufferable,” a fifth declared.

“Dockers is not just a red flag male, he’s a whole festoon of red flag bunting. Really disturbing to watch,” a sixth wrote.

“Dockers is a vile bully. Only episode 2 and I hate him,” another said.

Meanwhile, one more viewer echoed: “Wow just foofing wow, #TheSummitUK is bloody brutal, Dockers is a bully and needs to go.”

Following The Summit’s debut on ITV, viewers had mixed opinions about the show itself — and with tensions already running high, it looks like the drama is only just getting started.

Read more: Shocking reason Ben Shephard’s The Summit was forced to stop filming: ‘We were definitely terrorised’

The Summit returns to ITV Tuesday, February 17, at 9pm

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page