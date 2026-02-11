Ben Shephard’s brand-new ITV adventure series The Summit finally hit screens last night (February 10) — and it’s safe to say viewers are already divided.

The high-stakes show sees 14 strangers attempt to trek across unforgiving mountain terrain in New Zealand, facing both physical trials and strategic decisions as they race to reach the summit within 14 days. At stake? A share of a cash prize worth up to £200,000.

Battling brutal conditions and unexpected twists, the contestants must also make tough calls along the way — including voting each other out — if they want a shot at making it to the top.

Ben’s new show made its ITV debut last night (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard The Summit makes ITV debut last night

In the opening episode, viewers met the cast — including former Gladiators star Ace, real name Warren Furman, and Afton, the daughter of Gillian McKeith.

The drama began quickly. Upon arriving at Old Miners Crossing, the group were told they would need to cross a shaky bridge one by one. And that nerve-jangling task was only the start.

After seven contestants made it across safely, the mysterious Mountain’s Keeper delivered a bombshell twist. A box was sent down containing an axe and instructions telling the group to cut the bridge rope — a move that would instantly eliminate one player from the competition.

Following a tense discussion, the contestants voted and ultimately chose Thomas to leave, abruptly ending his journey on The Summit.

Thomas was the first axed from the show (Credit: ITV)

‘What a load of old rubbish’

As the episode aired, viewers took to social media to share their verdict — and not all of it was glowing.

“This is a bloody tough watch. Maybe there’s some paint drying on another channel,” one user wrote on X.

“Crikey this is [bleep] – all seems set up as well,” another person insisted.

“This is going to be enjoyable. NOT. They are bloody arguing already,” a third shared.

“So we’ve had Gillian McKeith’s v privilaged daughter and a 90s star of Gladiators, so much for “normal people”,” a fourth said.

“What a load of old rubbish on @itv tonight. Was so looking forward to The Summit,” another disappointed viewer declared.

‘It’s really good’

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Some viewers were pleasantly surprised by the launch episode and are keen to see how the journey unfolds.

“Oh, this is going to be good!” one fan wrote.

“Loved it,” another shared.

“It’s really good. I was doubtful whether I would watch it or not. Looking forward to watching it tonight, thanks Ben,” a third remarked.

“Thought that was actually better than expected to be fair,” a fourth added.

The Summit returns to ITV tonight, February 11, at 9pm

