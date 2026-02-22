The real reason Prince Andrew never appears in ITV’s The Lady

The Lady, ITV’s new drama about Sarah Ferguson’s killer ex-dresser, leaves out one major royal figure: Prince Andrew.

The four-part series follows Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce), who lands her dream job as dresser to Sarah Ferguson, played by Natalie Dormer.

Across the drama, we watch Andrews slip seamlessly into royal life before her eventual dismissal – and, years later, her conviction for the murder of Tom Cressman.

Given how central Ferguson is to the story, Andrew’s absence is noticeable.

Andrew is rarely mentioned in The Lady (Credit: Cover Images)

Why isn’t Prince Andrew in The Lady?

Writer Debbie O’Malley addressed the omission in an interview with Radio Times.

“Andrew does not feature,” she explained. The series, she said, isn’t focused on the broader royal machine.

“[It isn’t] interested in the royal world because it’s very much about the female, domestic world of Sarah and Jane’s part in it. We only ever see the Sarah that Jane got to see,” O’Malley added.

There are passing references to “the Duke”, and hints at tension within the marriage. However, Andrew never appears on screen.

It’s a deliberate choice – even though Andrews worked for Ferguson for most of her marriage to Andrew. The same applies to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who also don’t appear.

Only one other senior royal features in the series: Princess Diana, in a brief uncredited cameo. In another scene, Fergie emerges from a tense exchange with Queen Elizabeth II, though the late monarch is neither seen nor heard.

Natalie Dormer plays Sarah Ferguson (Credit: ITV)

How long were Fergie and Andrew married?

Ferguson and Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996.

They separated in 1992, amid mounting pressures – including Andrew’s naval commitments and intense media scrutiny. Their divorce was finalised four years later.

In 2007, Ferguson revealed she wanted to work commercially, which influenced the decision to formalise the split.

“I wanted to work; it’s not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job,” she said.

On February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, coming amid revelations from the Epstein files and calls for him to testify in the US. He has denied any claims of wrongdoing.

Ferguson’s emails to Epstein have also emerged, including messages following his 2008 conviction for soliciting prosecution for a child. Since then, six companies linked to Ferguson are set to be struck off.

Read more: Alison Hammond sparks backlash over ‘unprofessional’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comment following his arrest

The Lady premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, February 22.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching tonight?