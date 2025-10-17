The One Show viewers had mixed thoughts after actor Stephen Graham appeared on the show on Thursday night (October 16).

The talented actor, who starred in Netflix’s award-winning Adolescence earlier this year, appeared on the BBC evening show yesterday to promote his role as Bruce Springsteen’s dad, Douglas Springsteen, in the singer’s biographical musical drama film, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

He was joined by fellow actor Ethan Hawke on the green couch, while regular hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp presented.

Stephen promoted his new film on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Stephen Graham appears on The One Show

No stranger to wowing with his acting skills, many fans were pleased to see Stephen on their screens.

“Stephen Graham, what can I say. He excels in everything he takes on. If Steven’s in it, you know it’s going to be good,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“One very talented actor,” another person shared.

“Great actor, everything he does is fantastic, looking forward to the new film,” a third remarked.

“What a lovely show tonight. I love Stephen Graham. So genuine xx,” a fourth said.

“I just want to congratulate Stephen on his Emmy that he got for his role in the show Adolescence, an award that was well deserved. I’m looking forward to seeing his new film about Bruce Springsteen when it comes out on DVD,” a fifth shared.

Stephen’s appearance left The One Show viewers with divided opinions online (Credit: BBC)

‘Is he a co-presenter now?’

Meanwhile, there were some complaints surrounding Stephen’s appearance.

“Boring,” one person insisted. “Is he a co-presenter now? He’s on more than my kettle!” a second asked. A third added: “Shake it up a bit, he’s always on!”

Meanwhile, one viewer was unimpressed with how long he was interviewed on the show. “Didn’t get enough time,” they said.

Read more: Sadness behind Stephen Graham’s success – dad leaving, ‘bullied’ for being mixed race, heartbreaking death of his mum

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!