The One Show halted for heartbreaking death announcement: ‘We have some sad news to share’

The One Show host JB Gill was forced to halt the show last night (Thursday, April 10) to share some sad news.

JB and his co-host, Lauren Laverne, paid tribute after receiving news about a sad death.

Lauren and JB shared some sad news (Credit: BBC)

JB Gill halts The One Show for death announcement

Yesterday’s edition of The One Show took a sad turn when Lauren and JB were forced to halt the programme after receiving some heartbreaking news.

They revealed that a recipient of the show’s Big Thank You, who’d only appeared on the show last week, had sadly died.

“Before we introduce you to this week’s star [of the Big Thank You], we unfortunately have some sad news to share,” JB said.

Lauren then continued, saying: “Last week, you may remember we thanked Brenda, who raised over £170,000 for research into cancer treatment while dealing with her own cancer diagnosis. And this week, we heard the very sad news that Brenda has died.

Brenda has sadly died (Credit: BBC)

‘Our thoughts are with you’

“So on behalf of everyone at The One Show, we want to say to all of Brenda’s family and friends that our thoughts and our love are with you, and we feel very lucky to have been able to celebrate the amazing work that she did,” she then said.

“That is what One Big Thank You is all about.”

The Big Thank You segment praises someone who has gone the extra mile to help others in their community. Last week, Brenda was honoured on the show for her work hosting sponsored walks, charity balls and more.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She was then diagnosed a second time recently.

Nikki’s segment drew comments (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers baffled by ‘off-putting’ blunder

Wednesday night’s (April 9) edition of The One Show got viewers talking – but not, perhaps, for the right reasons.

During the Watchdog segment of the show, Nikki Fox, who was wearing a red dress, was seen presenting in front of a red background. The colour clash distracted some viewers at home.

“What’s going on with the colour clashes?” one viewer asked on X.

“All that background red is too much,” another said.

“#watchdog #bbcwatchdog #theoneshow finding #nikkifox wearing a red dress in front of a red screen quite offputting. Better planning please,” a third wrote.

