Alex Jones was left squirming after she was caught dancing while on The One Show – not realising she was on-air.

The beloved BBC show was back on screens on Wednesday evening (April 2) – with Alex and Angellica Bell returning to host. On the programme, the pair chatted to Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu, as well as Spice Girl legend Geri Halliwell-Horner.

But just minutes into the show, things took an awkward turn…

Alex was left cringing (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host Alex Jones left red-faced

On the latest The One Show episode on Wednesday (April 2), Alex and Angellica welcomed another batch of famous faces on the iconic green sofa.

Actors Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu were there to chat about the new Doctor Who series. Geri Halliwell-Horner made an appearance to promote her new children’s book.

However, as Alex and Angellica gave viewers a rundown of what was to come at the start of the show, beloved TV star Alex ended up red-faced.

Referring to Doctor Who, Alex said: “The wait is nearly over for the return of one of the biggest shows on TV.”

The Welsh star quipped ‘shame on me’ (Credit: BBC)

Alex ‘thought she was off camera’

Doctor Who’s theme tune then started playing. Thinking she wasn’t on camera any more, Alex started to shake her shoulders as she had a boogie to the song.

“Yes we’re taking Doctor Who,” Angellica said.

Shame on me.

Realising her blunder, Alex proclaimed: “I thought we were off camera then!” The One Show then changed from the studio to a clip of Doctor Who.

Angellica burst out laughing and then quizzed Alex: “Were you getting into the music?”

After Angellica spoke about Ncuti and Varada being on the show, she turned to Alex: “We’re on camera now.”

Alex replied: “Yes I know, shame on me.”

Alex Jones’ new family member

Meanwhile in other Alex Jones, she recently revealed the latest addition to her family – a new kitten called Sabrina.

In March, Alex took to her Instagram and introduced the adorable new family companion.

In a sweet clip, the TV presenter could be seen picking up her new cat before cuddling the pet. Talking to her 431k followers, Alex said: “Say hello, this is Sabrina… Isn’t she the prettiest little kitten you’ve ever seen.”

