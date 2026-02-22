ITV’s The Lady is a new drama inspired by the story of Jane Andrews, the former aide to Sarah Ferguson who was later convicted of murder.

The four-part series follows Andrews (played by Mia McKenna-Bruce) after she lands her dream job at Buckingham Palace. She grows close to Fergie (Natalie Dormer), but as their relationship falls apart, the story takes a dark turn after she meets Tom Cressman.

The show makes clear from the outset that some scenes have been “created and merged for dramatic purposes”, and certain characters are fictionalised. Still, they’re based on real events.

Below, you can see how the cast compare to their real-life counterparts.

The Lady cast vs real-life people in pictures

Mia McKenna-Bruce and Jane Andrews don’t look overly alike (Credit: ITV/Peter Macdiarmid/Shutterstock)

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews

McKenna-Bruce plays Andrews, who served as Ferguson’s dresser for almost a decade.

According to Buckingham Palace, she was dismissed as part of a “cost-cutting exercise”. Four years later, she was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman.

As writer Debbie O’Malley explained, “it was a doomed love story”.

“The headlines referred to Jane as the fatal attraction killer, or the bunny boiler, or the gold digger, who, when she was thwarted, turned on him,” she told ITV.

“But actually, this was a real relationship between two people who had been together for two years and were planning to build a life together that ended in murder.”

Natalie Dormer has distanced herself from The Lady and Fergie (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson

Dormer portrays Ferguson during her marriage to Prince Andrew.

Ferguson has rarely spoken publicly about Andrews, though she once wrote in a travel book (via Tatler) that her “loyalty and kindness knows no bounds”.

Dormer has opted not to promote the series, citing Ferguson’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable,” she said in a statement.

“For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.”

Ed Speelers as Tom Cressman

Ed Speelers plays Tom Cressman, Andrews’ partner of two years.

In the drama, he’s depicted as a hard-working former stockbroker. Their relationship deteriorates after he refuses to propose, culminating in his murder in 2000.

Speelers spoke to Cressman’s family during production.

“To be honest, they wanted to speak to me,” he told ITV.

“I remember how nervous I was ahead of the first time I spoke to his brother. But in the event, he had a very frank conversation with me… they were very gracious in their communication with me.”

Claire Skinner and Daniel Ryan play Jane Andrews’ parents (Credit: ITV/Steve Maisey/Shutterstock)

Claire Skinner and Daniel Ryan as June and David Andrews

Claire Skinner and Daniel Ryan play Jane’s parents, June and David Andrews.

In real life, June was a social worker and primary school teacher, while David worked as a builder. According to Andrews’ cousin Kim Hartley, her parents have always supported her.

“Her parents have always stood by her despite everything. They have always been there for her and always will,” she said (via the Express).

In 2009, when Andrews escaped from her open prison, they met her (alongside her brother, Jonathan) at a Premier Inn.

After Andrews’ appeal was denied, June was quoted as saying, “I have ­nothing to say. I am too upset. I believe my daughter and will always believe my daughter.”

James Anderson as Rick Cressman

James Anderson portrays Rick Cressman, Tom’s brother.

While Rick cooperated with ITV and its stars during the development of The Lady, he has criticised the ongoing retelling of his brother’s murder.

“As victims of a terrible crime, our family has had to try to cope with all these programmes, some of which have been very disturbing, very hurtful and inaccurate,” he told The Sun.

“At the age of almost 75, I feel like I’ve had to keep going over and over my brother’s murder now for 25 years – and it’s still going on. It all gets raked through again and again.”

The Lady premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, February 22.

