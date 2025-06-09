The Gold viewers issue two complaints as season 2 of Hugh Bonneville drama begins

The Gold returned to the BBC last night (June 8) for the start of series 2, and viewers had a series of complaints.

BBC One series The Gold follows the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, where six armed men stole £26 million in gold from a security depot in Heathrow.

The first season of the show got amazing reviews from fans and critics – and was even nominated for a BAFTA for Best Drama in 2024. However, after episode one of season 2 aired last night, many aired their grumbles…

What is The Gold on BBC One about?

The Gold tackles the story of one of Britain’s biggest-ever heists – and the majority of the gold has still never been recovered. In fact, it’s believed that most gold jewellery bought in the UK since 1984 actually contains traces of the stolen gold.

The Gold season 2 has a star-studded cast, led by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville as Detective Brian Boyce, who attempts to find the stolen gold before it’s melted down. But while season 1 was a hit, one episode into season 2 and viewers already have two complaints.

The Gold season 2 complaints

One of the major issues was that there was no recap of season 1 at the beginning. Usually for returning shows, there would be a recap at the start of the first episode, to help refresh everyone’s minds. But not this time!

One viewer penned on X: “I didn’t see series 1 so not sure of the story so far or who anybody is. It looks like it’s going to be good. But I would have loved a recap of the previous series at the beginning.”

Another added: “Could have done with a little reminder with how season 1 ended.”

‘Why?!’

However, that wasn’t the only complaint viewers had, as they also didn’t appreciate the blue tint over the show. This is something which is very common in period pieces.

An annoyed viewer wrote: “Why does a blue/teal colour tint get put over so many dramas like The Gold? It drains away realistic colour. And it doesn’t enhance the drama or the 1980s settings.”

“Why do they always have a slightly hazy screen and low lighting on these 80s and 90s dramas?!” another asked.

A third then pointed out that a lot of the drama and crime shows at the moment are doing the same thing.

They penned: “First it was Call The Midwife, then it was Ludwig and now it’s The Gold. Another TV drama series with a noticeable turquoise hue!”

