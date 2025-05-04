Malpractice newcomer Tom Hughes previously dated Jenna Coleman before their “incredibly sad” split.

The actor, 40, is taking the lead role in the new ITV drama on Sunday (May 4). Tom is playing Dr James Ford, who is accused of negligence.

But nearly 10 years ago, Tom struck up a romance with Jenna, 39. Sadly, things were not meant to be as years later they called it quits…

The pair dated after falling in love on set (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Malpractice star Tom Hughes on Jenna Coleman split

Malpractice actor Tom has appeared in several TV shows and movies over the years – including The Game, Victoria, Paula and Those About To Die.

But it was back in 2013, when he and future-girlfriend Jenna Coleman met for the first time while working together on BBC jazz series, Dancing On The Edge.

At the time, Jenna – who played Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale – was dating Richard Madden. Meanwhile, Tom was in a relationship with actress Ophelia Lovibond.

The actor is appearing in the new Malpractice series (Credit: ITV)

When did Tom and Jenna split up?

However, in 2016 Tom and Jenna reunited on the ITV drama Victoria and fell in love. In the period drama, Tom played Jenna’s character’s husband Prince Albert.

Going from strength to strength, that same year, it was reported that the couple had moved into a stunning £2.5 million townhouse in north London.

After four years though, it was reported that Jenna and Tom had ended things in 2020.

Despite their break-up, it was claimed that Tom and Jenna were hoping to keep things “as friendly and civil as possible”.

Jenna and Tom were ‘terribly sad’

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “They are trying to salvage a friendship but obviously these are trying times, and it’s not easy. Both Tom and Jenna are terribly sad, but the relationship ran its course. There was no third party involved.

“Jenna’s career is going from strength to strength, she’s being offered increasingly more roles abroad, especially Los Angeles, and she wants to focus on this while she’s still young.”

Jenna has since moved on and is now dating British director and filmmaker Jamie Childs. The pair welcomed a child in 2024. It is not known of Tom is currently dating.

Watch Tom on Malpractice on Sunday (May 4) at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Jenna Coleman in profile – first baby with director beau, painful split from famous ex, and finding fame on Emmerdale