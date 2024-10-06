Actress Jenna Coleman, who rose to fame playing companion Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, has given birth to her first baby.

The 38-year-old actress, who also appeared as Queen Victoria in Victoria, delighted fans back in June when she unexpectedly showed off her baby bump at a press event.

She later debuted her pregnancy glow on Instagram, in a post promoting her most recent project, BBC One thriller The Jetty. Jenna also posted a pic of her bare baby bump in a carousel of round-up pictures.

“Spent summer cooking,” she said.

Congratulations pour in

Her followers seemed over the moon to find out that there was a little Jenna on the way.

“You are glowing Jenna!! Wishing you a safe and happy pregnancy,” commented one fan.

Another said: “Looking great! Hope all’s well with you and the little one!”

And baby makes three!

Over the weekend, news broke that Jenna had welcomed her first baby with partner Jamie Childs. The new arrival was seen for the first time in pictures obtained by The Sun.

Jenna and Jamie were seen on a walk in North London. Jenna was seen pushing the baby’s pram, while Jamie carried their new arrival in a sling.

Carrying his coffee and the baby, the tot’s cute bright pink socks could be seen poking out from the sling – so have the couple welcomed a little girl?

Jenna Coleman has had a baby! (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Jenna Coleman married?

The news of Jenna’s pregnancy came shortly after she was rumoured to have tied the knot with partner, Jamie Childs, after she was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger.

The couple have been together for four years, after meeting on the set of Netflix’s The Sandman.

However, Jenna has since appeared without the ring, casting doubt on the rumours.

