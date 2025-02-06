The Chase star Shaun Wallace branded ‘as thick as mince’ as he’s accused of ‘deliberately throwing’ question

The Chase fans have slammed Shaun Wallace for his epic fail on the ITV game show last night.

Shaun, also known as The Dark Destroyer, has been a staple on the series since 2009. And on Wednesday (February 5) he was back in the hot seat hoping to beat the latest contestants.

However, things took a rather awkward turn when he failed to get an ‘easy’ question correct, leaving fans fuming.

The ITV show returned to screens this week (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace slammed by The Chase fans

ITV’s The Chase returned to TV screens on Wednesday (February 5) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

Contestants Beth from Kenilworth, Sarah from Peterborough, David from Angus and Joe from Oxford took on Shaun in a bid to take home some serious cash.

But in the Final Chase, Shaun made a huge blunder after failing to get a question right – and fans have been left raging.

Fans called out Shaun for his fail (Credit: ITV)

Shaun gets ‘easy’ question wrong

During the Final Chase, solo player David was playing for £4,000.

In Shaun’s round, Bradley asked him how many centimetres are in a metre. Shaun answered “10”, – but the answer is actually 100.

Shaun is thick as mince sometimes for an intelligent man.

And angry The Chase viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Shaun’s epic fail on X, accusing him of ‘deliberately throwing a question’ – which of course he didn’t.

Shaun trying his best to throw another Chase.

One person penned: “Absolutely no way does Shaun not know how many cms are in a metre! I’m sure he does this deliberately at times!”

Someone else chimed in: “Shaun is thick as mince sometimes for an intelligent man.”

A third also wrote: “Typical Shaun throwing a question when he has a low target.” “I’ve never seen Shaun try to lose so much. I’d be annoyed if he did that to me,” said another.

“Q: How many centimetres in a metre? Shaun: 10. Shaun trying his best to throw another Chase. GET IN THE BIN!” declared another.

Shaun on his ‘worst topic’ on The Chase

It comes after Shaun revealed the one topic he can’t stand when it pops up as a question on The Chase.

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, the 64 year old admitted the topic of soaps is his biggest downfall.

He said: “Every Achilles has a heel and my own quizzing kryptonite is soaps.”

But instead of trying to watch them or read up on them to learn, Shaun admits defeat every time they come up.

As for why this may be the case, the former Mastermind champion admitted: “I don’t watch them. I don’t like them. So if I’m ever asked questions in that subject, I’ll just guess!”

Read more: The Chase’s Bradley Walsh defended amid calls for him to be replaced: ‘Time for a new host’