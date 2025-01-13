The Chase star Shaun Wallace has revealed a problem he has on the show that often leads to him losing.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the ITV game show sees Shaun and five fellow chasers hoping to beat members of the public.

But even for the best in the business, there is always a topic that may get them caught a bit more than others.

Shaun has been a member of The Chase cast since the show began in 2009. But it seems there’s one topic he absolutely cannot stand…

Shaun Wallace admits his ‘quizzing kryptonite’

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, the 64 year old admitted the topic of soaps is his biggest downfall.

He said: “Every Achilles has a heel and my own quizzing kryptonite is soaps.”

But instead of trying to watch them or read up on them to learn, Shaun admits defeat every time they come up.

As for why this may be the case, the former Mastermind champion admitted: “I don’t watch them. I don’t like them. So if I’m ever asked questions in that subject, I’ll just guess!”

Due to the popularity of the soaps, it makes sense that sometimes they would be a hard topic to just guess – so if we ever appear on The Chase, we’ll be swotting up on Corrie and EastEnders!

The Chase cast don’t take it for granted

Despite his 15 years on televised quizzing, Shaun knows he can’t take his position for granted, as everything could change very quickly.

Speaking to The Sun last year, Shaun said: “There never has been a timeline. Because you know why? You could be the most successful show in the world. Guess what? It can go tomorrow.”

The barrister admitted: “I’m only as good as my last closing speech as a lawyer. I’m only as good as a Chaser in relation to the last question I answer. I never take anything for granted.”

