The Chase star Mark Labbett made his frustrations known last night by taking to X (formerly Twitter) to point out an issue with a repeated episode of Beat The Chasers.

Last night (December 19), Beat The Chasers aired a re-run of one episode where Mark was sidelined despite performing extremely well in the first game. Mark took to social media to share his annoyance…

The Chase star Mark Labbett takes swipe at ITV producers

Reflecting on the programme, Mark fumed online: “Why I get frustrated about #Beatthechasers, I get five right first game and then promptly benched for next three games. Supersub I guess.”

However, fans were quick to point out that Mark was missing a key point in the show – the guest’s chance to actually beat the Chasers.

One replied: “Mark, I think it is to give your opponent a chance.”

Another said: “The clue’s in the show name Mark, gotta give the punters a chance. I don’t think people would watch ‘Lose Against the Chasers’.”

“I think more contestants should take on a minimum of five chasers. There’s always possibilities,” mused another.

‘Producers’ choice’

“It was to give slowpokes like me a chance of getting in,” chimed in Issa Schultz, who was stepping in for Anne Hegerty after she tested positive for Covid.

Mark then quipped in response: “Form is temporary, class is permanent. And you are pure class Mr Schultz.”

A fifth then questioned: “Is the selection random?”

To which Mark replied: “No. Producers’ choice”

Mark, better known as The Beast, has been a Chaser since 2009. He is one of the six Chasers. The current line-up is as follows: Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace, Governess Anne Hegerty, The Vixen Jenny Ryan and Sinnerman Paul Sinha.

The Chase sees the Chasers facing off with four contestants, whereas spin-off Beat The Chasers sees one hopeful guest face a panel of the Chasers per game.

It’s no wonder why producers may try to even out the playing field when contestants are challenged by several of the genius quiz stars!

