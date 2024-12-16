The Chase star Mark Labbett branded a ‘heartless narcissist’ after dig at ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer

The Chase star Mark Labbett has earned the wrath of his fans by addressing his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer.

The couple dated for a year and broke up just after their first anniversary in May 2024. Hayley has been vocal about the heartache she endured after splitting from Mark Labbett. But he’s given more than one reason to end things between them.

The quiz master has implied that he and his ex-girlfriend weren’t “serious” enough for him to leave his wife, and it isn’t sitting well with Hayley’s fans.

Mark would divorce Katie for someone ‘serious’ (Credit: Shutterstock)

Mark Labbett on his ex-girlfriend

Mark is still married to wife Katie and shared in an interview with The Sun that they would divorce only on one condition – when either meets someone “serious.”

Talking about his divorce from Katie, who he separated from in 2020, The Chase star said: “It will happen if either Katie or I get with someone serious — then it might obviously be a different matter.”

Although the end of the relationship was quite ‘”traumatic” to Hayley, Mark is content being on his own. In fact, he is happy to socialise with and meet people, while he’s in no rush to find romance again.

He finds “aspect of being in a couple different”, so the quiz master resorts to ” just being in your man cave doing your own thing.”

A heartbroken Hayley revealed that Mark ended their relationship over a three-minute phone call. She claimed they broke up because he didn’t want to divorce Katie.

However, in another interview, the 6ft 7in Chaser cited a different reason for leaving Hayley. He said: “She’s a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year and as I said… it’s me. I got old.”

Fans extend support to Hayley as she speaks out (Credit: Hayley Palmer/Instagram)

Hayley Palmer responds

Hayley has responded to Mark’s remarks in her Instagram story. In an update shared yesterday (December 15), she wrote: “I think it’s a shame that someone could say something so heartless over a relationship that lasted over a year.”

I have moved on and working to be the best version of myself.

“I think what is actually serious is Mental Health, and we should all be working together towards a caring Christmas x”

In a series of responses to Mark’s remarks shared by The Daily, people have branded him a “narcissist”, who lacks accountability and “self-reflection.”

The comment reads: “He has no self-reflection, no empathy, takes no responsibility for his actions, classic signs of a narcissist. Hayley dodged a bullet.”

“Was it really necessary to make the statement? I’d say she had a lucky escape,” wrote another.

A third person said: He’s not coming across well at all. I feel sorry for Hayley after reading this. What a tool.”

