Mark Labbett aka The Beast has finally admitted the real reason he and his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer broke up.

The Chase star and former love Hayley ended their romance earlier this year. They’d just celebrated their first anniversary. The Beast, 58, and his ex had an age gap of 16 years. And, it seems, the age difference eventually took its toll…

Mark is ‘content’ being single (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

The Chase star Mark Labbett gets real over split from girlfriend

Hayley previously claimed Mark ended things because he didn’t want to divorce his wife Katie, who is his second cousin.

However, speaking to The Sun, Mark has now said his age was the reason he and Hayley broke up.

“She’s a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year, and as I said… it’s me. I got old,” he revealed.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer were together for a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I’m not looking for love’

However, despite being single, Mark’s not ready to mingle. “There’s been no one since Hayley, I’m not saying there won’t be another one. But I’m certainly not looking,” Mark said.

I am an old man, I might not look it but I am.

Elaborating on his single life, he further added: “I joke I am a shed man – a guy of a certain age that’s quite content being in or out of a relationship – but loves to be spending time on their own. I’m settled down a little bit. I am an old man, I might not look it but I am. I’m quite content doing my own thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Labbett (@markthebeastlabbett)

He’s enjoying the single life

However, while he has no qualms about navigating a bachelor life again, it isn’t stopping those single ladies from trying their luck with him. Without revealing further details, Mark said women are already sliding into his DMs.

As with all celebrities, Mark gets approached at parties and he takes it as a warning sign when someone says they are his “number one fan”.

He’s made peace with his age and rather prefers doing the “slippers and comfy chair kind of thing”.

Only a week ago, The Chase quiz master made an appearance on Loose Women. During the show, he opened up about his health, and the panel admitted they were stunned by Mark’s continued weight loss.

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.

