The Chase fans fume after Darragh Ennis ‘gives up’ on show: ‘You let us down’

Viewers watching The Chase were not happy with Chaser Darragh Ennis last night (May 20).

During Tuesday evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Andy from Sheffield, Jan from Cardiff, Hannah from Cambridgeshire and Billy from London — who all went head-to-head with Darragh, also referred to as The Menace.

Despite it being Darragh’s job to beat the players on the show, many believed he helped them win.

All four players made the final chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Darragh Ennis on The Chase

All four contestants made it to the final chase last night and secured £8k in the prize fund. During their final round, the players answered a decent 18 questions correctly.

Bradley insisted the group would need some pushbacks. When Darragh returned to the studio, he said they probably needed around 20 to win.

“You were flying with a minute to go. You were set for 20, 21, and then just started to dip,” Darragh said.

However, when it came for the Irish chaser to answer his questions, he struggled with a few. The team managed to push him back three times.

With just one question left to answer, Darragh ran out of time, resulting in Andy, Jan, Hannah, and Billy winning £2k between them.

Darragh insisted that if Billy and Hannah hadn’t taken the lower offer, he would have caught them earlier in the game. He also declared they were a pivotal part of the final chase, believing he would have probably won the game if they hadn’t made it to the end.

That said, viewers believe Darragh didn’t play his best and let them win.

Darragh lost the game with one question left to answer (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s letting them have it’

“There’s clearly a couple that Darragh just threw,” one user wrote on X.

“What a load of [bleep]ing [bleep],” another person shared.

“He’s letting them have it,” a third remarked.

” Ffs Darragh they won – you let us down,” a fourth person said.

