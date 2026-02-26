The Apprentice ditches iconic Bridge Cafe for new ‘five-star’ losers’ location in episode 5

The Apprentice episode 5 sent its losing team somewhere new: Sandy’s Cafe, not the iconic Bridge Cafe. So what’s going on?

While the BBC series has tweaked parts of its format this year, the core structure is the same. Two teams compete. One wins. The other side grabs a cup of tea and dissects the disaster before Lord Sugar delivers the inevitable, “You’re fired.”

For years, those post-task autopsies have taken place at the Bridge Cafe – as much a part of the show as the boardroom or The Apprentice house.

But in episode 5, the losers were sent elsewhere. Here’s why.

You’ve seen Sandy’s Cafe before (Credit: BBC)

Where is Sandy’s Cafe?

Sandy’s Cafe is in Uxbridge – 6 Hercies Road, UB10 9NA.

It was previously known as Lisa’s Cafe, which briefly appeared in last year’s series. The venue has since changed ownership and been renamed.

According to Diamond Geezer, the new name is a tribute to the owner’s late mother-in-law. The blog jokingly added: “Good luck Jade, because you’ve probably got more entrepreneurial spirit than all the egotistical chancers who came here to dissect their failings over a cuppa.”

From its Instagram, it’s a classic local cafe: breakfasts, sandwiches, tea, coffee, cakes. It boasts a 5.0 rating on TripAdvisor, with reviews praising the food and atmosphere.

So despite the show’s moody editing and dramatic music, it’s not quite the gloomy pit stop it’s made out to be.

The Bridge Cafe isn’t going anywhere (Credit: BBC)

Has The Apprentice replaced the Bridge Cafe?

No. The Bridge Cafe is still open and is expected to appear again.

While the BBC hasn’t confirmed the logistics, it’s widely assumed the show uses a backup cafE when the Bridge Cafe isn’t available for filming.

Given its opening hours – 6am to 2:30pm, Monday to Friday – it won’t always align with production schedules.

That’s where Sandy’s Cafe comes in. If the mainstay isn’t free, there’s still somewhere for the losing team to argue over a lukewarm tea.

The La Cabana Cafe is gone (Credit: BBC)

What happened to La Cabana Cafe?

Before Sandy’s, the show’s secondary location was La Cabana Cafe. That cafe has now permanently closed.

News of its closure surfaced in March last year, shortly after Lisa’s Cafe made its Apprentice debut. There’s been no official explanation for why La Cabana shut its doors.

Fans didn’t take it well. “Heartbroken,” one wrote on Reddit.

“We will remember you La Cabana Cafe,” another added.

For now, Sandy’s has taken its place in Apprentice history – ready to host the next round of post-task blame games.

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

