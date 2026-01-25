Suss?! All the red flags that cast doubt on DS Sam Bradley’s true identity in After the Flood

After the Flood has returned to ITV, and series 2 wastes absolutely no time raising the stakes — helped in no small part by the arrival of Jill Halfpenny as the intriguing DS Sam Bradley.

We won’t be giving anything away here, but it’s safe to say the new run matches the intensity of the 2024 debut and then pushes things further. The body count rises, the shocks land harder, and just when you think you’ve got your bearings, the drama pulls the rug out from under you again.

Jill Halfpenny joins the cast as Jo Marshall’s new colleague at Waterside police station. On the surface, DS Sam Bradley looks like a steady, experienced presence — but from her ongoing scenes, it’s hard not to wonder whether there’s more going on beneath that calm exterior. And yes, we’ve got our suspicions…

Who is Jill Halfpenny’s character DS Sam Bradley in After the Flood series 2?

DS Sam Bradley arrives at Waterside just as Jo Marshall steps into her newly promoted role, and the two quickly find themselves paired on a challenging new case.

Sam explains that she’s recently transferred from Newcastle, keen for a fresh start now that she’s divorced and living alone, with both of her sons away at university. It all sounds perfectly reasonable — even relatable.

Introducing the character in After the Flood series 2, ITV describes Sam as: “A highly-qualified and experienced murder detective, Sam’s excellent at her job and immediately takes a liking to Jo, seeing something of herself in her. Perceptive and good with people, Sam also has a firm streak and believes the rules are there for a reason; it’s a trait that might just see her butting heads with Jo and her instincts for breaking the rules.”

By the end of episode 1, though, those neat details are pretty much all we’re given: Sam is divorced, has two grown-up sons, and plenty of experience. But the lack of background only fuels the question — is that really the full picture?

‘Who’s hiding something, and why?’

Speaking ahead of the new series, Jill Halfpenny hinted that murky motives are very much the theme this time around.

“This series is a potent mix of people who believe what they’re doing is right – even when it’s not. You’ve got characters acting from conviction, others behaving badly with full intent, and the law cutting through it all.

“When those forces collide, there’s an explosion. Sam and Jo are right in the middle, trying to work out who’s telling the truth, who’s hiding something, and why. And along the way, there are these juicy bits of information revealed that keep you hooked. Then at the very end? There’s a very unexpected occurrence that I think will really take people by surprise.”

Is Jill Halfpenny’s DS Sam Bradley good or bad in After the Flood?

So, are we alone in feeling slightly on edge whenever DS Sam Bradley is on screen? Or is After the Flood deliberately playing with our expectations?

Sam is senior to Jo and presents herself as supportive, even protective, as Jo finds her feet in her new role. But there’s something about how closely she sticks to her — and how intently she watches — that’s hard to ignore.

Our inner cynic keeps whispering that Sam may have an agenda of her own. Is she genuinely there to mentor Jo, or is she monitoring her? And could she, possibly, be linked to Phil Mackie as some kind of inside plant?

After everything Jo endured in series 1 — where trust proved to be a dangerous thing — it’s impossible not to feel wary on her behalf. Even Jo herself admits to Pat that there’s “something off about” Sam. Frankly, we’re inclined to agree.

All the hidden clues pointing to Sam’s possible motives

1: Sam keeps a close eye on Jo at all times. If she’s not working for Mackie, she could be positioning herself to expose Jo’s rule-bending instincts. The big question is whether she’s ally or threat.

2: She probes Jo about her past relationship with Lee Ellison, appearing to know more than she lets on. Why the interest in Jo’s previous cases? And how deep does Sam’s knowledge really go?

3: At several key moments, Sam is conspicuously absent. When a potentially deadly fire breaks out on the Moors, she’s nowhere to be seen — later brushing it off by saying she didn’t see the message until the morning. That explanation feels a little thin.

4: In episode 2, Jo catches Sam searching through Pat’s desk. It’s a serious breach of trust and suggests Sam’s role at Waterside goes beyond routine detective work.

5: Later episodes show Sam in secretive meetings with Mackie, apparently feeding him information. But whether she’s truly on his side — or playing a longer game — remains an open question.

After the Flood series 2 is currently available to watch on ITVX, and airs weekly on Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm from January 18, 2026.