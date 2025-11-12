Strictly star Vincent Simone has been keeping up to date with this year’s series and believes Vicky Pattison is a secret threat.

The pro dancer, who competed on the hit BBC show between 2006 and 2012, never won the Glitterball Trophy. However, he came close on a few occasions.

During series six, he and S Club singer Rachel Stevens finished in second place. Meanwhile, he finished fourth, alongside EastEnders star Louisa Lytton and Tracy Beaker actor Dani Harmer.

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington topped the Strictly leaderboard last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Vicky Pattison is ‘one to watch’

With just eight contestants left in the 2025 series, Vincent has high hopes for former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington.

Last Saturday (November 8), the pair topped the leaderboard following their Tango to The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift.

Judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke gave the pair a perfect score of 10. Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood awarded them a 9.

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Paddy Power, Vincent said: “Vicky and Kai absolutely have a chance this year. They’ve been improving every single week and now they’re proving they can compete with the frontrunners.”

He continued: “Of course, anyone can have an off week, or a dance that doesn’t suit them, but overall throughout the show, they’ve shown consistency and real chemistry with each other. They’ve definitely become ones to watch, and dark horses for the trophy.”

‘I’m so grateful’

After being saved by the public once again, Vicky took to Instagram to express how “grateful” she felt.

“A night to remember,” she wrote. “Being supported and surrounded by so many of my beautiful friends and family… and you guys.. just a really overwhelming feeling. I’m so grateful.”

“We go again today.. new dance, new style, new song.. but I promise I’m going to try and bring the same passion and determination,” Vicky continued.

While teasing her performance this week, she concluded: “Week 8… LET’S GO.”

On Saturday (November 15), Vicky and Kai will perform a jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud.

