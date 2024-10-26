Rachel Stevens has been in the business for decades – and her love life has been rather wild to say the least – from splitting from her husband to striking up a romance on Dancing On Ice.

The singer and presenter – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (October 26) – shot to fame as a member of the chart-topping band, now called S Club.

However, away from the sell-out shows and reality show stints, Rachel’s had a rather colourful love life…

But what soap star was she formerly engaged to? When did she get back with her childhood sweetheart? And which Dancing On Ice Pro is she dating? Keep on scrolling to find out…

She was engaged to soap star Jeremy (Credit: Shutterstock)

Rachel Stevens’ cheating allegations

Rachel and Holby City star Jeremy Edwards first struck up a romance back in the early noughties. The pair ended up getting engaged after 18 months in February 2002 but called things off a year later.

However, two decades on, and Rachel was hit by a scandal in 2023 when Jeremy claimed she had cheated on him when they were together. According to Jeremy, she had an affair with her now ex-husband Alex Bourne while they were still together – something she has furiously denied.

The actor alleged to The Sun: “I’ve thought about our relationship, and I think she did have a fling. I would never in a million years have thought she would do something like this.”

However, in a statement shared with The Mirror via her rep, Rachel shut down the claims. It read: “This is a completely false story, the interview is absolute lies, and this did absolutely not happen.”

The singer tied to the knot to her childhood sweetheart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rachel Stevens was ‘besotted’ with now ex-husband

Five years after her split from Jeremy, in 2009, Rachel married childhood pal Alex Bourne in a lavish ceremony at Claridge’s Hotel in London’s Mayfair.

The pair met as children and dated for a short time when they were teenagers and went on to reunite again in their late twenties.

“We were childhood sweethearts. We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club and I was besotted with him,” Rachel once revealed on Roxie Nafousi’s The Moments That Made Me podcast.

She added: “We went out for probably about four weeks and when you’re that age that was a really long time!”

During their relationship, Rachel and Alex welcomed daughters Amelie and Minnie. However, in July 2022, the two decided to call time on their marriage.

The pair ended things after 10 years of marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rachel Stevens’ divorce from husband caused her ‘turmoil’

In July 2024, Rachel opened up about her split from Alex, admitting she was left in “turmoil” when she filed for divorce.

Taking to The Mirror, she said that ending things with Alex was tough – but she wanted to show her two daughters that happiness is the key.

“There were a lot of fears and lots of questioning… ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ I was in turmoil,” Rachel said.

She added: “The main thing was the children. It was a really hard time but I’m not someone who believes in staying in a relationship for the children.”

The pair are now dating following their stint on the show (Credit: ITV)

Romance with Dancing on Ice partner

In 2022, Rachel took part in Dancing On Ice and was partnered with her now-beau Brendyn Hatfield. And at the end of 2023, Rachel and Brendyn went Instagram official.

Sources claimed a spark quickly appeared between the duo after their friendship soon became more during filming.

A source close to the S Club singer alleged to The Sun: “Rachel had a really great friendship and partnership with Brendyn and it keeps developing.

“They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future. She wasn’t expecting to find love again at this stage in her life. But she’s feeling positive about what’s to come and hopeful about a new start.”

In June 2024, Rachel spoke out about her relationship with Brendyn. She told The Sun on Sunday: “He’s a beautiful human. I really love him.”

Watch Rachel on Celebrity Catchphrase on Saturday (October 26) at 5:30pm on ITV1.

