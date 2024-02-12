Strictly tour: Annabel Croft comforted by Vito Coppola as she’s spotted breaking down in tears

Strictly star Annabel Croft has been supported by Vito Coppola after breaking down at the wrap party for the show’s tour.

The two stars recently wrapped the show’s annual live tour. The likes of Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Angela Scanlon have all strutted their stuff up and down the country.

But, this week, the live tour finished for good at the O2 in London. And it seems the end of the era was a bit much for Annabel.

Annabel was snapped crying next to Vito (Credit: ITV)

Annabel Croft ‘crying’ as Strictly tour ends

In pictures on MailOnline, Annabel can be seen wiping away the tears while standing next to Vito. They then shared a hug before saying goodbye at the wrap party.

The pro dancer wore a V-neck top and jeans, with a black padded jacket keeping her warm. Annabel styled her look with a grey beanie and rocked a cow print bag.

The tennis star and Johannes missed out on the final (Credit: BBC)

Annabel Croft on Strictly

The 57-year-old tennis star competed in the BBC show alongside Johannes Radebe – but sadly missed out on a spot in the final.

She has previously spoken out about how Strictly “healed” her after the tragic death of her husband Mel Coleman. She also claimed the show “gave her a reason to get up in the morning.”

Mel sadly died from cancer in May last year. He was married to Annabel for 30 years and the two share three children – Charlie, Amber and Lilly.

Annabel Croft thanks Strictly

In November, Annabel and Johannes appeared on Good Morning Britain, where they discussed their time on the show. Annabel said: “Every time I get to go the studio I am so grateful. It’s come at such an incredibly dark time in my life. I don’t where I would be without it.”

She went on: “I always said that I never really knew grief. I had no concept of it. It’s given me a reason to be able to get up in the morning and have purpose rather than just sobbing at home, which does still happen sometimes.”

Annabel added: “It’s about being able to use your body to get things out is so incredible. Normally, I am a runner but dancing just gives you that buzz. I think I’m fitter than I ever have been. I feel more supple than I ever have.”

