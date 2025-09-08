Thomas Skinner has been inundated with support after admitting he has found the backlash to him signing up to Strictly Come Dancing “proper hard”.

The businessman is one of many famous faces appearing on the 2025 series of the BBC One show. However, the news of Thomas taking part in the show was met with criticism by fans.

And now, the social media star has candidly admitted that he almost “walked away” from Strictly Come Dancing following the backlash.

The star’s Strictly signing was originally met with backlash (Credit: BBC)

Thomas Skinner backlash to signing up to Strictly

Thomas appearing on Strictly Come Dancing has certainly ruffled a few feathers.

Fans have predicted the Essex social media personality could be voted out first due to his support for Donald Trump. And his conviction for handling stolen goods has also concerned fans.

However, at the weekend, Thomas shared a candid message about the backlash he has received.

He wrote on X: “This week for the first time, I honestly have been feeling like deleting all my social media, walking away from the campaigns, the TV, all of it and just going back to being me.

“The last month has been proper hard. I’ve had journalists sitting outside my house, knocking on my sister’s door, harassing my family. False stories being written about me. And a few good ones to be fair, but the majority bad & untrue and incorrect. Online, I’m constantly being labelled by people who don’t even know me.”

He said he almost ‘walked away’ (Credit: YouTube)

What did Thomas say?

Thomas went on: “They keep coming for me. They keep trying to slander my name. And the truth is, it’s wearing me down. Even I find it hard. Some days I think, what’s the point? Why are they so interested in me, I don’t get it.

“But earlier in the week, a man stopped me and said, ‘My son tried to take his own life last year and then started watching your morning videos, you kept him alive. You kept him here. You helped him. I owe you one.’

“It has reminded me that even when I feel beaten, even when I feel like disappearing, what I do matters. It’s not about the headlines, the lies, or the labels. It’s about the people who find strength, hope, or even just one reason to smile because of something I’ve shared.”

Thomas finished off the post with: “If you’re struggling too, please remember: even when it feels like the world is against you, even when you feel like giving up you matter more than you’ll ever know.

“Love to all my wonderful followers. I love you. Good night & god bless. Bosh.”

Thomas supported

Thomas’ post was met with support from fans who rallied around him. One person replied: “Never let em take your smile mate.”

Another added: “You seem like a really cool guy. I’ve enjoyed your videos. But do whatever you need to do for your family— you don’t owe the internet anything. Have a great life, which, clearly, you’re already doing.”

A third also wrote: “Don’t let them get you down! Stay strong.”

Read more: Backlash as Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner goes to the pub as son, 4, hospitalised

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know