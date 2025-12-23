Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals how he would really feel about taking over as host

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has finally spoken out about the rumours he is in the running to take over as host of the show.

Over the weekend, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted their last ever live Strictly show. The pair will be on our screens for the pre-recorded Christmas special, though.

But ever since they announced their exits, there has been huge speculation on who will take their place. And one person who keeps coming up is Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

Tess and Claudia’s shock Strictly exit

Back in October, Tess and Claudia shocked everyone by announcing they were stepping down from their roles as Strictly hosts.

In a joint statement, the iconic duo admitted it “feels the right time” to walk away from the BBC One dancing competition.

Naturally, fans – and dancers – were gutted at the news, and many worried if it marked the end of Strictly forever.

But following the announcement, many Strictly stars have revealed that they think the show will continue for many more years.

However, one thing that is a fact, is that it will be very different. And two new faces will front the hit show…

Anton Du Beke speaks out on show future

While there have been some huge names in the mix to take Tess and Claudia’s place as Strictly host, one that fans were really excited about is Anton Du Beke.

Anton joined the show back in the very first series on 2004 as a professional dancer. Then in 2021, he moved to the judging panel, where he has been ever since. So, if anyone was qualified enough for the job it would be him!

He may be a fan-favourite for the role, but he would also have to want to try to fill the big boots. And he has now spoken out about whether or not it would be something he would ever do.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Anton revealed how he would feel to be the new Strictly host.

He said: “Delighted, I suppose. But we will have to see if that ever comes up. But wouldn’t that be lovely. Then I will have done all three jobs!”

As for whether or not the Christmas special will be an emotional watch, as the show bids farewell to Tess and Claudia, Anton admitted it probably will be.

Anton explained: “It will be emotional. I am sure they will have a couple of moments.”

