Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left raging over the show’s system, as judge Shirley Ballas gets the “casting vote”.

The glitzy BBC One show was back on screens at the weekend – and it’s fair to say the famous faces brought their moves to the dance floor. However, for Shayne Ward and partner Nancy Xu, they became the latest Strictly couple to get the boot.

And it turns out fans are not too happy with the result – with some viewers calling on a big change to the competition.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas saves Wynne and Katya

On Sunday night (November 10) Shayne and Nancy ended up in the dance-off with Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

Both couples performed their routines again. Shayne and Nancy performed their rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper. Then, Wynne and Katya performed their American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Shayne and Nancy, as did Motsi Mabuse. However, Anton Du Beke chose to save Wynne and Katya. As head judge, Shirley Ballas had the casting vote and she decided to save Wynne and Katya.

Fans slam Shirley rule

Now, Strictly fans have slammed the fact that Shirley is able to have the final say. Fuming, one person said on X: “The judges’ votes is totally unfair? If two judges save one… then the other two save another, that’s 2 each? How can it be that it just goes on Shirley’s vote?? Absolutely unfair! What’s the point of judges’ votes? May as well just let Shirley decide?”

Shirley getting casting vote is a joke.

A second wrote: “I never understand how this scoring works. 2 votes to 1 and Shirley has the casting vote? Really? If it is 2 votes each it should surely go to the public vote results. CRAZY!”

A third pointed out how the result should be down to an audience vote. They said: “Shirley getting [the] casting vote is a joke… if it’s 2-2 should come down to audience vote.” A fourth also mused: “Or have a different head judge each week.”

Meanwhile, other fans shared their anger at Shayne getting the boot. A social media user said: “Shayne was robbed. When do we get to vote Shirley off? Ridiculous result.” Someone else agreed: “I don’t understand Shayne is so much better than Wynne!!!”

