Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in floods of tears as the show paid tribute to stars who have sadly died, including Robin Windsor and Caroline Flack.

The BBC celebrated the 20th anniversary of Strictly in a special episode on Saturday night (December 22) called Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years.

Throughout the instalment, those involved – hosts, pro dancers, judges and the celeb contestants – spoke about their time on the glitzy BBC One show.

But things took an emotional turn when the cast took a moment to remember those who we have lost over the years.

Strictly pays tribute to stars including Robin Windsor

At one point in the documentary, Strictly paid tribute to stars that the show had “loved and lost” since it began in 2004.

Opening the segment, host Tess Daly said: “Strictly really is a family. We’re so fortunate to have made such life long friends and bonds with the people that have shared the stage with us.”

Claudia Winkleman then added: “On the year that marks our 20th anniversary we would like to remember the stars of the ballroom that we have dearly loved and lost.”

Strictly cast emotional

The documentary then paid homage to stars including TV presenter Caroline Flack – who sadly took her own life in 2020 – and pro dancer Robin Windsor – who died earlier this year in February.

Caroline Flack’s pro dancer partner Aljaz Skorjanec described her “one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met”.

Meanwhile Lisa Riley – who danced with Robin in 2012 – started tearing up as she spoke about Robin. She shared: “I know full well he’s up there now. He’s dancing a foxtrot. I said it in the eulogy when I read it at his funeral. I said, ‘One day, we’ll dance that foxtrot again together.’ And… I truly believe that.”

Who else did Strictly pay tribute to?

The show also paid tribute to Dave Myers – the beloved TV chef who took part in 2013.

Dave’s dance partner, Karen Hauer, said: “Dave Myers loved Strictly, he loved to dance, he loved to make people happy.”

Current show judge Anton Du Beke also broke down in tears, when remembering the late Len Goodman. Len was the head judge from 200 lol 4 to 2016. He died in April 2023 after a cancer diagnosis.

Strictly: Anton breaks down talking about Len

Visibly emotional, Anton tried to put into words how much Len meant to him. He said: “I find it hard.” The dancer then started to tear up, as he added: “Look at me I must be getting old.”

He went on: “I find it hard to talk about Len without getting emotional because he was at the beginning, and I loved him. He was, he was incredible. If I could be half as good a judge as Len, I’ll have done all right.”

Strictly fans ‘crying so hard’ after Robin Windsor tribute

Fans watching Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years couldn’t contain their emotion as the show paid tribute to the late stars of the series.

Over on X, one person said: “Gosh, that was a bit of an emotional tribute to the dancers and stars that are no longer with us. It’s either early hay-fever or I’m not crying. You are.”

Someone else wrote: “Goodness me I’m ugly crying at Strictly.” A third penned: “I love this show so much im crying so hard.”

Another person agreed: “Okay yeah Lisa talking about Robin has fully set me off.”

