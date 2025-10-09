Strictly bosses have been dealt yet another blow this series, after Brendan Cole spoke out about the show’s treatment of contestants with a “disability or physical limitation”, arguing it’s “tricky” to know how to judge them.

Brendan’s comments come just days after Mosti Mabuse was slammed by viewers for her remarks to Karen Carney about her Scheuermann’s.

Karen and Carlos performed a tango last week (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse say to contestant Karen Carney?

On Saturday’s show (October 4), Karen performed a tango with Carlos Gu. In the VT before their performance, Karen spoke about her struggles with Scheuermann’s.

Scheuermann’s disease is a spinal deformity that leads to the spine curving. Symptoms can range from no pain in mild cases to stiffness and a hunched posture.

Speaking in the VT, Karen said: “I’ve had Scheuermann’s since I was a kid. It’s a curve in my spine. It’s really, really hard for me to open my back up. There’s certain elements that I just won’t be able to do as much as I’d love to.”

After their routine, Motsi praised Karen for her story – but still offered the former Lionesses star some criticism.

“It’s going to be something that we have to challenge to see how far we can really stretch and open up because it’s a ballroom dance and there’s a specific posture we need,” the judge said.

Motsi was slammed on social media.

“Quite disgusted that Karen opened up about having a condition that causes a curved spine, and Motsi’s reaction was to say they should ‘challenge’ it instead of accommodating it,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“So Karen says she has a curved spine, and Motsi says she needs to stretch it out. What is the woman on? Criticising someone for something they cannot do anything about is beyond ridiculous,” another said.

Motsi was slammed by viewers after her comments (Credit: BBC)

Brendan Cole on Strictly judges’ treatment of disabled contestants

Now, Brendan Cole – who danced on the show as a professional between 2004 and 2017 – has weighed in on the row.

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, he told The Sun: “It’s a tricky situation. If someone has a disability or physical limitation, how do you judge that fairly? Do you compare them directly to someone without those issues? The show has to decide whether everyone is on a level playing field – and, if not, how to balance that. It raises an important question: do you mark someone higher because they’re working through a disability, or lower because it affects their performance?”

Brendan Cole has weighed in on the issue (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘It’s a tricky situation’

Brendan continued, explaining why Karen’s condition may make it “very difficult” for her on the show.

“She’s dealing with a spine issue – and of course, everyone has their own personal challenges – but hers is quite specific. She’s got a very locked-up back, and in ballroom, you need that natural curve and fluidity through the spine. If she can’t achieve that, she’s never going to look quite right in a ballroom number,” he said.

“She’ll probably manage the Latin dances beautifully, because she’s a lovely dancer, but in ballroom, that restriction will count against her when compared to others. It’s not her fault, and it’s not the professional’s fault either – there’s only so much they can do. The judges must comment on what they see; they can’t just ignore it,” he then added.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Read more: It Takes Two viewers slam show as Fleur East is forced to apologise after new pro Alexis Warr ‘swears’

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 11 at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.