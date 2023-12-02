Strictly star Nigel Harman bookies’ favourite to be eliminated this weekend

Strictly star Nigel Harman has been tipped to leave Strictly Come Dancing tomorrow (Sunday, November 3).

The former Casualty actor, 50, who is partnered up alongside professional partner Katya Jones on the BBC show, is now fighting for his place in the semi-finals. However, it seems the odds are against him.

Bookies have predicted Nigel and Katya will leave Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly exit for Nigel Harman?

With Nigel and Katya set to perform a Charleston to Step in Time from Disney’s Mary Poppins, Ladbrokes has predicted that his odds of being sent home currently stand at 5/4. EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier is next with odds of 7/4.

However, it seems like it’ll be a close call this weekend. Tennis legend Annabel Croft and her partner Johannes Radebe have odds of leaving at 9/2. West End star Layton Williams‘ odds of being eliminated along with Nikita Kuzmin currently stand at 7/1.

Former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, who is paired up with Vito Coppola, is most likely to stay in the competition. Her odds of leaving the show currently stand at 33/1. This means she is the favourite to make it through to the semi-final.

Nigel told to ‘dirty’ his dance moves

Earlier this week Nigel and Katya were on Steph’s Packed Lunch. The pro dancer explained that while she appreciated his elegance, she had been on a mission to ‘dirty’ his dancing moves ahead of their Mary Poppins performance.

“We have been trying to deconstruct him for this week,” she said. He added: “Basically I have been told I am not dirty enough. I’m not dirty enough for this dance so I am trying to dirty it up.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for this Charleston!

