On Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Monday night, Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk took part in their exit interview with host Fleur East.

Fleur welcomed the pair to the studio, the day after it was revealed that they’d been voted off the show.

Worryingly, after two injuries, Nick revealed that he’ll be hospitalised later this week, then again in a couple of weeks, to undergo a series of operations.

Nick Knowles revealed he needs two operations following his Strictly stint (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles on Strictly exit

Speaking to Fleur on October 14, Nick was pragmatic about his exit.

“I had a week off and you can see everyone had progressed a lot in that week and I just didn’t have time to catch up and be well enough to stay in the competition. I think it was the right result in the end,” he said.

Nick added: “It means I can now get the various bits of me that are falling off sorted out. I might have an operation on the arm this week then another operation on the knee in a couple of weeks. So I can get myself sorted.”

Luba added: “Of course it’s not great to be in the dance-off but I was so happy to be able to do that dance on Saturday night, so the chance that we got to do it one more time didn’t disappoint me too much.”

Luba is going to choreograph the first dance at Nick’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

Nick on injury

Nick then said: “I fell in love with dancing. So after I’ve had my operations I’m going to do some more training with Luba and next year maybe join the Strictly tour. But more importantly I’m getting married next year and Luba is going to help choreograph the first dance.”

I might have an operation on the arm this week then another operation on the knee in a couple of weeks.

Luba added: “He wanted to learn the Argentine tango so it’s a promise from me. I’m doing it for him and his fiancée Katie. I will choreograph it and they will have the dance.”

After watching their highlights from the competition, Luba wiped away tears as Nick gushed over his experience.

Elsewhere, host Fleur East welcomed Katya Jones and Wynne Evans to last night’s show (October 14).

Katya said the abuse levelled at Wynne was unfair (Credit: BBC)

Katya and Wynne scandal

The pair have been at the centre of controversy in recent days due to their behaviour on Saturday’s live show.

During the live show, viewers spotted Wynne in the background slowly putting his hand further and further around Katya’s waist.

Katya then put hers on top of his and pushed it back towards her hip. Fans speculated about the incident, claiming Katya appeared “uncomfortable”. However, both Wynne and Katya have since addressed it.

Wynne said on BBC Radio Wales: “I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day.

“It’s not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we’re really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.”

Katya Jones on It Takes Two

Appearing on It Takes Two on Monday night, Katya also said: “I can’t bear sitting here watching this man being portrayed as someone’s he’s not and, in fact, it could not be further away from the truth.

“So I have to make this absolutely clear. This whole incident on Saturday night was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes. Was it a bad joke? Yes.”

She added: “It was a joke. And even the idea that it’s made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is total nonsense.”

