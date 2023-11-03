In Strictly news, the BBC has issued a statement as a star is believed to be struggling with an injury.

Now, fans are concerned that the star could be replaced ahead of the weekend, meaning his celeb partner could be forced to dance with someone else.

Strictly news: Nikita Kuzmin struggling with ‘injury’

Fears have been sparked over whether Nikita will be taking part in this weekend’s competition after he was spotted nursing an injury.

The Ukrainian dancer was pictured with a brace on his knee after training with Layton Williams on Wednesday (November 1).

Layton and Nikita have been setting the series alight with their show-stopping performances. Their most recent – a Tango to Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire – saw them pick up 36 points, with 9 scores all round from the judges. However, could their hot streak be in danger, thanks to Nikita’s injury?

The 25-year-old was spotted struggling into a taxi after training, according to The Mirror.

It comes after body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out signs of “frustration” in Nikita.

“A few weeks ago, I did see Nikita flashing signals of frustration, so although it may be hard work at this stage for the two of them, it’s clear they have passion and really care for one another,” he said on behalf of Betfair Slots.

Strictly news: Fans concerned for Nikita

Some fans of the show took to Reddit to discuss Nikita’s injury. Some speculated over the possibility that Layton may dance with someone else this weekend if Nikita can’t dance.

“Nadiya was papped leaving training with them so Layton might end up dancing with Nadiya instead of Nikita,” one fan speculated.

“I think if Layton needed a replacement pro they’d probably still go with a male one, but we’ll see,” another then said. “Maybe Nadiya was choreographing some of the dance for them?” they then added.

However, some fans weren’t convinced. “I think the dancers often visit each other during training for lots of reasons – input on specialty dances, just saying hi, rehearsing in another studio in the same building – and bracing a joint is pretty common among sports people and dance,” one then said.

However, in a statement to ED, a Strictly spokesperson revealed that they are “hopeful” Nikita will perform.

“We are hopeful Nikita will be able to perform this weekend. There are contingencies in place should he not be able to. The health and well-being of the Strictly cast and crew is production’s absolute priority,” they then told us.

Nikita signs up for Dancing with the Stars weekend

However, in other more positive news for the dancer, Nikita has bagged himself a gig away from the hit BBC show.

The Ukrainian dancer is going to be taking part in Donaheys’ Dancing With the Stars weekends next year.

Jowita Przystal announced the news earlier this week on her Instagram.

“@nikita__kuzmin and myself have [the] pleasure to join next year @donaheys Dancing With the Stars Weekend at Alton Towers Resort Hotel,” she wrote.

“Looking forward to seeing you there,” she then added.

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, November 4) at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

