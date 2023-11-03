The latest Strictly Come Dancing news has seen pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin bag a new job away from the glitzy BBC One show.

The Ukrainian-born dancer has been a regular on the programme for years. For the 2023 series, he partnered up with Layton Williams. And it’s fair to say the pair have set the dance floor on fire thanks to their jaw-dropping routines.

But they have faced some backlash and criticism due to Layton’s performing background. However, this week, it was revealed that Nikita has landed a major job. And it could be good news for fans who fancy a spin around the dancefloor with the hunky pro…

Strictly news: Nikita lands new job away from show

This week, Nikita’s fellow dancer Jowita Pryzstal confirmed she would be taking part in Donaheys’ Dancing With the Stars weekends.

The event sees hotels offering dance classes to the public where they can strut their stuff with stars of Strictly. And she’s not the only one as Nikita will also be making appearance.

Jowita shared a snap of herself and Nikita mid-performance. In the caption, she penned: “@nikita__kuzmin and myself have [the] pleasure to join next year @donaheys Dancing With the Stars Weekend at Alton Towers Resort Hotel.

“Looking forward to seeing you there.”

Nikita and Layton face backlash on Strictly

Despite being top contenders to take home the Glitterball trophy, the pair have been hit with criticism on Strictly.

Some fans claim it’s not fair how Layton has a previous background in performing. Even EastEnders star Michelle Collins wrote on Instagram it was “not fair” due to his advantage.

However, in an interview last month, the Bad Education star has responded to the backlash.

The actor was asked by Principle Magazine what he thinks of viewers believing he has an advantage over other competitors. In response, the 29-year-old star insisted that wasn’t the case.

“I would say that first of all, you would have half a cast if you didn’t have anybody that didn’t have any dance experience. So that’s one, period,” Layton stated.

He believed that so far it has been clear that he is “being judged on my ability”. Layton added that he feels “judged as someone who has had previous performing experience”.

