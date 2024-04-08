With news about who’ll be joining the Strictly class of 2024 just starting to surface, one star who definitely won’t be appearing is Scottish comedian Fern Brady.

Fern appeared on the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer last night (April 7). She was on the show alongside Star Baker Dermot O’Leary, Spice Girl Mel B and DJ Greg James.

Talented baker Fern was most definitely on the Channel 4 show to win it, with many viewers claiming she was “robbed” of the title. But one series she definitely won’t be competing on any time soon is Strictly Come Dancing.

Look away now, Tess and Claude…

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly probably won’t be welcoming Fern Brady to the Strictly class of 2024 (Credit: BBC)

‘I don’t think going on Strictly would help me’

Speaking to Metro, Fern said that she’s turned down the opportunity to appear on the BBC dance show.

I think once you do that you’re basically asking to be famous in a very mainstream way.

Instead, she said: “I just couldn’t think of anything worse to be honest.”

She then added: “It seems really degrading. I think once you do that you’re basically asking to be famous in a very mainstream way and go on The One Show, and I just didn’t want to do that.”

She went on to explain the reasons behind her savaging of the show. Fern said: “The type of stand-up I do, I don’t think going on Strictly would help me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Brady (@fernfrombathgate)

Strictly 2024 news

Over the weekend, it was reported that Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is “in talks” to appear on the 2024 series of the BBC dance show.

She’s said to be “keen” to appear after hearing all about the show from her pal Anton Du Beke.

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported that Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice will return following his ‘feud’ with Amanda Abbington.

Read more: Strictly star Vito Coppola admits he’s ‘in love’ as he gushes over baby news

So what do you think? Tell us one our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.