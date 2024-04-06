The latest Strictly news has seen reports Hannah Waddingham is “seriously considering” signing up for the 2024 series.

Hannah, who is friends with Anton Du Beke, is said to be in talks with the BBC over joining the show when it returns this autumn.

The actress is perhaps best known for her role in Ted Lasso.

Hannah Waddingham is said to be ‘keen’ to sign up for Strictly 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Hannah Waddingham ‘huge hit’ with viewers

One insider claimed to The Mirror that Hannah is seriously considering signing on the Strictly dotted line.

They said: “Hannah would be an incredible signing for Strictly this year, and so far things are looking very positive.”

Hannah is fast approaching national treasure status, and the Strictly bosses know she’d be a smash hit with fans.

Hannah is friends with judge Anton Du Beke and recently supported him at his London Palladium show. And, it’s claimed, that having heard so much about it from Anton and his wife Hannah, actress Hannah is very keen.

“She loves the show – she has heard so much about it from Anton and Hannah, as she is a close friend to both – and is keen to do it. It’s just a question of whether or not it’s possible to fit it into her schedule. Obviously it’s a very big commitment, and she is incredibly in demand at the moment,” they then added.

‘National treasure’

The source concluded: “Hannah is fast approaching national treasure status, and as a result the Strictly bosses know she’d be a smash hit with fans. So they are doing everything they can to make it work on their side, and hoping that they can encourage her to sign on the dotted line. It would be a real coup for them to get her on board.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Hannah’s reps for comment.

