Strictly news: Craig Revel Horwood makes cheeky dig at Motsi Mabuse during Annabel Croft feedback

In Strictly news, the judging panel appeared to clash last night, as Craig Revel Horwood took aim at Motsi Mabuse.

This came following Annabel Croft‘s Pasa Doble with partner Johannes Radebe. While the judges were generally quite positive about their routine, Craig had fewer nice things to say.

This led to his clashing with Motsi during feedback.

Annabel and Johannes’ dance divided opinion (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Craig and Motsi clash following Annabel and Johannes’ dance

It began as Craig criticised Annabel and Johannes’ performance for “lacking fire” and being “without intent and purpose”.

Picking up on Motsi‘s visible difference of opinion, host Tess Daly said: “Well Motsi, we know you don’t agree.”

Motsi then praised the pair’s performance. “Yeah, for me it’s close enough, baby!” she enthused. “Listen, I had to point out one specific thing I really want to speak about…”

Craig wasn’t entirely enthused with Annabel and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

Motsi continued: “I think as a student it’s so difficult to understand and learn, it’s using the free leg.

“So usually somebody puts their weight on the standing leg and the free is dangling along but with you, you were dragging, swiping in, following him every time like a panther ready to jump on him and that’s what you want.

“Sometimes Craig, less is more darling…” she finished.

However, Craig did not take her comment lying down. “Well, you should tell yourself that!” he responded.

Motsi had some choice words for Craig (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers take sides as Craig and Motsi clash

As the episode aired, a number of fans took to social media to share their reaction to the clash of the judges.

“Motsi absolutely rocked Craig LOOOOOOOL,” one fan wrote on Twitter (now X).

“Motsi winding Craig up is killing me off,” another laughed.

Others, however, sided more with Craig.

“Motsi: “Sometimes less is more.” Craig: “You should tell yourself that.” I love Craig!” a third fan quoted, sharing a mic drop GIF with their comment.

Where do you stand?

