Strictly last night (Saturday, December 13) was the first since Katya Jones and Lewis Cope’s elimination – and it’s safe to say fans were missing them.

Lewis and Katya’s shock exit didn’t go down well with viewers last weekend.

Lewis and Katya left last week (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume as Lewis Cope and Katya Jones eliminated

Last week saw Lewis and Katya crash out of the competition.

Despite scoring 35 points out of 40 for their Salsa to A Dance at the Gym, they found themselves in the bottom two alongside Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.

Unfortunately for Lewis and Katya, the judges unanimously saved Amber and Nikita. This brought an end to their time in the competition.

Fans were furious at the time. “Strictly used to be a dancing competition, but the best dancer hasn’t won since Jay McGuiness in 2015 and this is the biggest robbery in Strictly history for me. I’ve watched every ep of every series of this show but I’m done for this series. Devastated honestly,” one fan said.

“One of the biggest shocks in Strictly’s 21-year history. I am gobsmacked!!” another wrote.

Fans want them back (Credit: BBC)

Fans complain minutes into semi-final

Last night was the first show without Lewis and Katya involved. And, it’s safe to say that fans were missing the duo.

“An utter travesty that Lewis was booted off last week; he deserved to be in the final,” one fan said.

“I’ve got Strictly on but sorry to say it has lost part of its sparkle for me without Lewis & Katya,” another said.

“It’s so not the same without him,” another agreed.

“#StrictlyComeDancing how utterly boring now without Lewis and Katya,” a fourth viewer tweeted.

“#Strictly now v flat + the most boring it’s ever been. Lewis + Katya we’re great, v exciting + shouldn’t have gone imo. Obv it’s way too late to do anything re that, but that’s the order of what’s needed,” a fifth added.

Katya’s heartfelt tribute to Strictly co-star Lewis Cope

Earlier this week, Katya posted a heartfelt tribute to Lewis and their time on the show together.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Katya branded Lewis the “best male contestant” to have ever taken part in the show.

Sharing several snaps from their time on the show together, she wrote: “In my opinion, you are the BEST male contestant that has ever graced Strictly Dance Floor. First 10, first 40 of the season, the earliest 40 in the history of Strictly ( shared), topped Blackpool, winner of the first Instant Dance challenge.

“And left us with a catalog of dances that will be watched by generations to come as some of the greatest of all time.”

“I consider myself the luckiest girl in the world to be chosen to partner you. I loved dancing with you. Oh, DID I LOVE DANCING WITH YOU! You set my little dancing soul on fire, a feeling so priceless, it’s worth every bit of pain I’m feeling now.”

Fans flooded her comment section with support. ”

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, December 14) at 7.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

