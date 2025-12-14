Zoe Ball has announced she will be leaving her BBC Radio 2 show, just days after her name emerged in a list of potential candidates for the Strictly hosting job.

The 55-year-old has a long history with Strictly, having hosted its spin-off, It Takes Two, for 10 years between 2011 and 2021.

Zoe has left BBC Radio 2 (Credit: BBC)

Zoe Ball quits BBC Radio 2 role

Yesterday (Saturday, December 13), Zoe announced that she will be leaving her BBC Radio 2 role.

The star shared the news during her show yesterday. She has been hosting her Saturday show since February this year. She quit her morning show on the station last year before her move to Saturdays.

Emma Willis has been announced as her replacement, beginning the role in January 2026.

“Spending Saturday lunchtimes with the Radio 2 gang has been an absolute hoot, the listeners, the stories, and of course my weekly giggles with Romesh and Rylan,” Zoe said yesterday.

“I’m over the moon for the fabulous Emma to take the reins, she’s pure sunshine and is going to bring all the joy (and tunes!) to your Saturdays.”

Meanwhile, Emma said: “I’m a huge fan of Radio 2, so I’m absolutely chuffed to be joining the family – and it’s a real honour to follow in the huge footsteps Zoe leaves behind, who’s someone I admire and adore. I’m very much looking forward to spending my Saturday lunchtimes with the Radio 2 audience, and I’ll happily be the filling to a Romesh and Rylan sandwich!”

Who will replace Tess and Claudia? (Credit: BBC)

Zoe Ball tipped for Strictly hosting gig

Yesterday, it was reported that Zoe’s name was amongst a list of stars who will take part in a “chemistry test” day next month, as the BBC looks at who they will get to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The list reportedly consists of 10 stars. They are believed to be: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Amanda Holden, Rylan Clark, Alan Carr, Rob Rinder, Zoe Ball, Bradley Walsh, Angela Scanlon and Alex Jones.

Alex Jones, Alan Carr and Bradley Walsh are reportedly frontrunners for the job. However, all 10 will get a chance to work with one another in a bid to find the perfect partnership.

Zoe hosted It Takes Two for 10 years (Credit: BBC)

‘Golden 10’ to audition next month

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Replacing Claudia and Tess is a mammoth task. But the BBC have whittled down the talent to 10 people. They will go to a studio and be put into different pairs to see who works together best. It could be two women or two men paired, or a mix. They will ultimately choose whoever has the best chemistry in each partnership.”

Zoe, of course, has a long history with Strictly. When Claudia Winkleman moved from It Takes Two to host the main show proper, Zoe replaced her in 2011.

She then hosted the show for 10 years before leaving in 2021. She was replaced by Janette Manrara.

Zoe made a brief appearance during Wednesday night’s It Takes Two. The star appeared in a video message as the show celebrated Tess and Claudia’s time hosting Strictly.

When approached by ED!, the BBC said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Read more: Strictly fans disappointed as results of tonight’s show leak online: ‘I’m gutted’

So, what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know