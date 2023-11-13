Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams ‘overwhelmed’ following ’emotional’ Argentine tango

He narrowly missed out on scoring a perfect 40 this weekend, but Strictly star Layton Williams has now reassured fans he was “just emotional” after causing concern.

Viewers flocked to social media on Saturday night (November 11) to point out how the 29-year-old star didn’t seem himself following his performance.

Layton and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin danced the Argentine tango to Tattoo by Loreen, scoring a near-perfect 39.

But, ahead of being put through to Strictly Come Dancing‘s prestigious Blackpool week, Layton took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to put the BBC show’s fans’ minds to rest.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin received a score of 39 on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood’s harsh scoring

Fans were quick to disagree with judge Craig Revel Horwood’s harsh score of a nine for Layton, commenting how he should have joined his fellow judges in awarding the star a 10.

One fan wrote on the social media platform: “Got home too late to vote! All of mine would’ve been for Layton and Nikita though.

“That was the best I’ve ever seen! Stupendous! Normally agree with Craig but is he jealous? Nine, really!”

Craig Revel Horwood was booed as he gave Layton and Nikita a 9 (Credit: BBC)

A second added: “I threw my slipper at the TV in disgust at Craig’s nine!”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Strictly they need to replace Craig he said their performance was amazing and gives a nine, the timing was as if they were dancing as one.”

Fans left ‘worried’ for Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams

But one viewer picked up on Layton’s mood following their performance, writing to the Bad Education star: “I hope you’re okay. You didn’t seem like your usual bubbly self tonight after your dance. I’m worried. Your dance was incredible, best Argentine tango ever on the show for me! I’m really proud of you so I hope you’re proud of yourself.”

Layton was quick to respond to the concerned fan, writing: “It was just super emotional and I was really overwhelmed.

“Thank you everyone for the love though, wow. I hope we’ve done enough to make it through to Blackpool.”

During Sunday night’s results show it was revealed that they had, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy being eliminated.

Fans noticed that Layton didn’t seem himself on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

The newsreader took to X to write: “That’s all folks. Heartbroken. Thanks for the love and support – I’m so delighted that so many people enjoyed watching us.

“Strictly brought me more happiness than I ever imagined. It has been life changing and life affirming.”

Giving credit to his professional partner Lauren Oakley, he called her “brilliant in every way”.

