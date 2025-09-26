Strictly star Lauren Oakley has taken herself off social media ahead of the first live show on Saturday (September 26), leaving a stern warning to social media users.

“Live show tomorrow,” she wrote in an X post. “That’s me deleting X for now, have fun, everyone. Enjoy the show. Don’t be mean. Everyone has feelings, and everyone is trying their best. Think before you type. Love.”

Fans were supportive of Strictly star Lauren Oakley

Lauren has been paired with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Image: BBC)

Despite her fears, the 34-year-old, who is partnered with former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, was met with an abundance of support on the social media app.

“Good luck to you and Jimmy,” one wrote. “I am rooting for you as the couple to beat.”

“Good luck to you both for tomorrow night,” another echoed. “You are always such a joy to watch Lauren, looking forward to see you bringing out the very best in Jimmy over the next few months. So glad Strictly is back!”

While a third put: “Have the best time. Can’t wait to see you all shine.”

“Absolutely,” a fourth user affirmed. “Love and peace and keep dancing.”

Are Lauren’s comments about the Amber Davies backlash?

It’s possible that Lauren might be referring to the backlash Amber has already faced. (Image: Cover Images)

While strong opinions are common when it comes to Strictly, it’s worth noting that, shortly before Lauren wrote this X post, fans were divided over the recruitment of Amber Davies to replace Dani Dyer in the competition.

Although plenty of fans were excited by the move, others were less sure — especially since the West End actress has had dance training.

“A trained dancer!” one wrote in disbelief. “This show has lost the plot in every area. Needs a total reset.”

“So they replaced one Love Island winner with another, except this one’s a trained West End star,” another added. “At least Lewis has some competition now, at least?”

While a third user said: ‘Another dancer? She may play it down but this is her career. I don’t think that’s fair really.'”

Elsewhere, a fourth echoed: “As much as I love Amber, she’s another trained dancer (yes I know she’s not trained in ballroom) but still has rhythm and dance experience lol.”

Amber will be replacing fellow Love Island winner Dani Dyer, who was forced to pull out of the show after breaking her ankle during training. Dani’s partner, Nikita Kuzmin, will now be paired with Amber.

Read More: Unfortunate blow for Strictly newcomer Amber Davies ahead of first live show

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!