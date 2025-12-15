Strictly pro slams show for ‘manipulation’ after stating Karen Carney didn’t have a ‘hope in hell’ to reach the final

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has issued another update after declaring that contestant Karen Carney wouldn’t reach this year’s final.

On Saturday (December 13), Karen Carney and her dance partner, Carlos Gu, topped the leaderboard following their salsa and waltz.

With just four couples left over the weekend, Karen and Carlos were saved by the public and avoided the dreaded dance-off.

Throughout the competition, the pair have avoided the bottom two altogether and impressed the public each week. However, according to James Jordan, who competed on the show between 2006 and 2013, he isn’t a fan.

Strictly star James Jordan insisted Karen Carey wouldn’t reach the final

While exclusively speaking to Entertainment Daily in November, he told us that the 2025 series isn’t “one to remember”.

He continued: “I still think it’s a good series. I’m still really enjoying it and I love all the people on it, but I couldn’t say it’s better than any other year.”

When discussing former Lioness Karen, he insisted that she “had her best dance week one, which was the jive”.

However, he was adamant she wouldn’t reach this year’s final. “There is not a hope in hell she will make the final,” James declared.

‘I do think the audience has been manipulated slightly’

After Sunday’s show (December 14), James was proven wrong as it was confirmed that Karen and Carlos had made this year’s final.

While speaking to GB News, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant backtracked slightly.

“With Karen, it’s possible that she’s going to win. She’s not going to be in the bottom two,” he said ahead of Saturday’s show.

“I do feel like she’s not as good a dancer as the others… I do think the audience has been manipulated slightly. She’s just not as good as the others. I find it a bit pushy, they’re pushing her,” James continued.

The 47-year-old insisted the show has “set up” Karen to reach the final. “She’s not a finalist for me; the BBC, for some reason, wants her in the final,” he added.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s Grand Final is at 7pm this Saturday (December 20) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

