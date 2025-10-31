Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan admitted he has little faith in Karen Carney winning the Glitterball Trophy in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The former pro dancer, who competed on the hit BBC show between 2006 and 2013, is no stranger to giving his honest opinion and shared his thoughts on this year’s series.

James Jordan on 2025 Strictly series

Speaking on behalf of Freebets, James told ED! that the 2025 series isn’t “one to remember”.

He continued: “I still think it’s a good series. I’m still really enjoying it and I love all the people on it, but I couldn’t say it’s better than any other year.”

On Saturday (October 25), judge Shirley Ballas admitted that she could see actress Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe making this year’s final. But does James agree?

“I don’t feel that she’s going to be good with all the rhythmical dances. I mean, she’s clearly had dance training, and I’ve loved some of their dances. In the last couple of weeks, I think they’ve been sensational. Do I think she’s going to get to the final? Possibly,” he said.

However, he doesn’t have high hopes for former Lioness Karen Carney, who is paired with Carlos Gu.

“Karen had her best dance week one, which was the jive,” he insisted, adding: “There is not a hope in hell she will make the final.”

Vicky Pattison is this year’s ‘dark horse’

When quizzed on this year’s dark horse, James praised Kai Widdrington’s celeb partner, Vicky Pattison.

“They did a Couple’s Choice last week, and the judges marked it 8, 8, 8, 9. I would’ve given it a 6. I wasn’t impressed with it at all. It wasn’t my bag and I don’t feel it’s got any place on Strictly. I didn’t like it,” he told ED!.

“However, I love them as a couple. She’s exceeded my expectations every week. Vicky is not a trained dancer, and I think they’re doing a fantastic job. I love Kai as a pro as well. So I would say that they’re probably the dark horses now of the competition.”

Strictly airs Saturday night (November 1) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

