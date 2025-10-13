Strictly star Vicky Pattison shared a heartfelt statement following last night’s (October 12) surprising results show.

On Saturday (October 11), Vicky and her dance partner Kai Widdrington performed a Charleston and found themselves near the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 25.

The public voted for their favourites to remain in the competition, and luckily for Vicky and Kai, they avoided the bottom two.

Unfortunately for Ross King and Jowita Przystal, they ended up in the dance off alongside Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, with Ross and Jowita sent home.

Following last night’s elimination, Vicky shared an emotional statement (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Vicky Pattison ‘broke’ for contestants in bottom two

Following an emotional night, Vicky took to Instagram on Sunday to offer her gratitude for being saved for another week.

“Just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my little heart… I’m so grateful to you all for your support and votes and I promise that I will continue to try as hard as I can and get a little bit better every week that you keep me in this competition,” she wrote.

“Big shoutout to @kaiwidd- the best partner and teacher a girl could ask for! And to @lukemillerlife and @gracecinquewhite, our wonderful choreographers and friends for all their hard work this week.”

Vicky continued: “My heart absolutely broke for the amazing @leesopal @julian_caillon @therossking and @jowitaprzystal in the dance off this week. My least favourite part of this process by far is watching my friends leave.”

After it was announced Ross would be exiting the show, Vicky declared he was “going to be a huge miss mate”, describing him as a “gorgeous soul”.

She also praised Jowita, referring to her as “brilliant”.

‘Proud of you partner’

Vicky was flooded with support from her followers, who were pleased to see her saved.

“Well done darling!” Loose Women panelist Ruth Langsford wrote.

“Proud of you @vickypattison let’s go new week new dance,” Bake Off star Candice Brown added.

“Proud of you partner. We go again,” Strictly partner Kai shared.

“Smashing it!!!” Love Island star Faye Winter expressed.

