Strictly pro Jowita Przystal ‘dreading’ early exit with Ross King as ‘challenges ahead’ addressed

During the show’s launch, it was announced that Strictly pro Jowita Przystal would be teamed up with Lorraine’s very own Ross King throughout the 2025 competition.

As the two appeared on today’s Lorraine (September 11), it was clear that they got on like a house on fire — even referring to one another as “my king” and “my queen”.

However, does this connection translate into a winning dance partnership? Body language expert Judi James, who spoke exclusively to Paddy Power Games, isn’t so sure.

Ross and Jowita appeared on Lorraine together (Credit: ITV)

Strictly pro Jowita Przystal might be the first one out

“Poor Pete Wicks! After ‘coincidentally’ appearing, according to press headlines, to finally go public with a relationship with Jowita on the same day this year’s Strictly launched, he might not have too many trips to be seen preening in the front row with his family and friends alongside Danny Dyer, because Jowita and Ross could be the first to make an exit,” Judi said.

“Ross’s celebratory rituals on arrival were cutely overkill, suggesting he’s aware of his shortcomings,” she added. “On the balcony, Jowita was equally over the top as she held his bicep in a loving hug, suggesting she’s also dreading an early bath.

“The way Jowita scrunched her eyes shut when she saw Ross also suggests she might realise the challenge ahead, even though he’s clearly a fun contestant.”

The bookies feel the same way as Judi about Ross’ chances in the competition. He’s currently the rank outsider, with odds of 100/1 to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

The pair were all smiles when they met (Credit: BBC)

Ross sings Jowita’s praises

But while the road ahead seems challenging, it’s clear that the pair will have a lot of fun in the meantime, as Ross shared his thoughts about getting partnered up with her on Lorraine.

“She was the first professional [I met],” he said. “She came up and she gave me a big hug, she was so lovely. And she also made sure that we did the last dance, you know when you do the speed dancing thing, and that was it.”

He later added: “Can I also just say, you knew my dad, and Dad would always say: ‘You can judge a person by how they treat the waiter,’ and this young lady is just an absolute joy.

“The crews love her, everyone loves her because she is just beautiful inside and out. She’s just that lovely person, and so my dad would be like: ‘How lovely.'”

Jowita swiftly moves on from Pete Wicks

Naturally, Lorraine couldn’t resist touching on Jowita’s reported kiss with Pete Wicks.

“I love Pete Wicks, he’s an angel,” the host said. “But last year, you took someone who really couldn’t dance and you made him look good! He got so far in the competition.”

She then added:”I know you saw him at the weekend! And you know what, you did really well with him, you really did.”

Jowita coyly replied: “Aww thank you,” before quickly changing the subject.

