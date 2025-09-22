Ellie Goldstein was favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing when this year’s line-up was announced.

However, sadly for the star – who is partnered with Vito Coppola – she’s slipped down the bookies’ list, being overtaken in the race to take the Glitterball Trophy home by none other than Lewis Copeland.

Ellie Goldstein can’t wait to get cracking (Credit: BBC)

Blow for Strictly star Ellie Goldstein ahead of first live show

The 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing launched on Saturday night (September 20). Viewers watched as the celebrities were introduced and paired up with their pro partners.

Model and actress Ellie Goldstein, 23, was over the moon to be paired with Vito. However, it appears the two have some work to do if they’re going to win the betting public over.

According to Sports Casting Bets, one-time favourite Ellie is now the fourth most likely star to be crowned the winner of the 2025 series.

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones are the current favourites to win, with odds of 3/1 . But after backlash about his previous dance experience, will viewers support Lewis as he makes a bid to win for the Glitterball Trophy?

Love Island star Dani Dyer is next with odds of 4/1. She’s paired with Nikita Kuzmin. Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington are third favourites to win, with odds of 6/1.

Ellie and Vito, meanwhile, have odds of 7/1 to win.

Ellie is paired with Vito Coppola for Strictly 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Bookies share odds for Strictly 2025 winner

George Clarke and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are both at 8/1; Karen Carney is at 16/1; Alex Kingston and Balvinder Sopal are both at 18/1; La Voix has odds of 25/1.

Bringing up the rear are Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (33/1); Thomas Skinner (40/1); Stefan Dennis (50/1); Chris Robshaw (80/1); and Ross King (100/1).

‘He already moves like a pro’

Spokesman Shane Orton told ED!: “Lewis Cope has hit the ground running at 3/1. The early favourite already moves like a pro and could be the one to beat.

“Close behind, Dani Dyer (4/1) and Vicky Pattison (6/1) are both tipped to do well thanks to their natural charm and down-to-earth appeal. While both have already joked about dodging the dreaded Strictly curse, it’s their relatability and growing confidence on the dancefloor that could see them waltz into the final.”

The first live show starts on Saturday (September 27) at 6.55pm on BBC One.

