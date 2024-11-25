On today’s instalment of It Takes Two, axed Strictly star Jamie Borthwick didn’t leave a dry eye in the house. The EastEnders star was voted off the programme on Sunday, leaving many viewers gobsmacked.

However, it’s clear that his shock exit hasn’t just left Strictly fans emotional…

Jamie and Michelle reflected on their time on the show (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Tsiakkas sobs over Jamie’s Strictly exit

Jamie’s dance partner Michelle Tsiakkas has been left struggling with their departure from the show.

On It Takes Two tonight, Michelle and Jamie reflected on their time on the show, where Michelle was left fighting tears as she gushed over what a sweet and genuine person Jamie is.

The dancing pro was left breaking down in tears as the duo looked back on a montage of their dances over the last few weeks. During the emotional scenes, Fleur East was also left teary eyed!

At this, Jamie exclaimed: “Are you crying as well!?”

To which Fleur replied: “You’ve got me emotional!”

Jamie also took the time to pay an emotional tribute to Michelle, stating: “Strictly is lucky to have Michelle, they are lucky to have her. She is brilliant. And as much as I am going to hate it, I’m going to love it next year when she has another new partner. Whoever they are, they are a very lucky person. She is brilliant.”

At Jamie’s adorable words, even those backstage could be heard exclaiming: “Awww!”

Always a gentleman, Jamie could be seen embracing Michelle as she dabbed her tears with a tissue. Meanwhile, fans of the pair flocked to social media to share their own upset over his departure.

Even Fleur was emotional (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jamie Borthwick axed from show and fans fume

One wrote: “Jamie and [Michelle] deserved better.”

Another penned: “Michelle is breaking my heart. What a gorgeous soul.”

A third added: “Watching Michelle cry #ItTakesTwo is making me emotional.”

“Bless Jamie looking really sad,” chimed in another.

“Jamie and Michelle are so sweet. They deserved so much better,” added a fifth.

Jamie and Michelle lost out in the dance-off on Sunday against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

The axed pair performed their Foxtrot to Stand By Me by Ben E. King, whilst Montell and Johannes performed a Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

The judges then shared their verdict. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Montell and Johannes, Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Montell and Johannes, followed by Anton Du Beke who made the same decision.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also agreed, meaning Jamie and Michelle had to leave.

When reflecting on his time on the show with Tess Daly, Jamie gushed: “Strictly is magic. That is all I can say. Strictly is magic. Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, these four here [the judges], but everyone who works on this show.”

