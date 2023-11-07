Former Strictly pro James Jordan has hit out at the judges for saving Angela Rippon over Adam Thomas on Sunday (November 5).

The professional dancer made the comments in the latest edition of his podcast yesterday (Monday, November 6).

Adam and Luba left the show on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro dancer James Jordan hits out at the judge over Adam Thomas decision

Sunday’s edition of Strictly saw Adam Thomas face Angela Rippon in the dreaded dance-off.

After both stars had performed, the judges unanimously decided to save Angela – sending Adam home. However, former Strictly pro James Jordan believes that the judges made a “mistake” saving Angela.

“I would have saved Adam,” James said in his HELLO! magazine podcast, Strictly The Truth.

“I believe, watching all the dances […] first of all, they got that totally wrong,” he said. “Adam was clearly better.”

Krishnan’s dance was slammed by James (Credit: BBC)

James Jordan lashes out

James then continued, saying that Krishnan should have been bottom of the leaderboard as his dance was “by far” the worst of the night.

“I feel like putting Adam bottom of the leaderboard with the rumba, one of the most difficult dances for the men to do and he went out there and – admittedly, I agree with what the judges said, as in the rumba content could possibly have been more,” he then said.

“But as rumba’s go, I really really enjoyed it as a performance. And, we’re allowing Krishnan to get away with it, and they’re giving him eights, yet Adam does a really difficult dance and does a great job.”

James wasn’t happy with Adam’s ranking in the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Adam Thomas was ‘stitched up’

James then hit out at the judges’ scoring. “It’s almost like they crucified Adam for not having enough rumba content, yet Layton who didn’t have masses of jive content, got 10s. So you can’t do for one what you won’t do for another.

“I feel Adam was stitched up. That’s my personal feeling. There’s no way he should have been bottom of the leaderboard. So, if he was in the correct position on the leaderboard, would he have ended up in the bottom two? I think probably not.”

Strictly continues on Saturday (November 11) at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

