In Strictly news, the bookies have revealed that they think former Health Secretary Matt Hancock will sign up for next year’s edition of the show.

It comes after the former MP made it to the final episode of Celebrity: SAS last night (Sunday, November 5).

What next for Hancock? (Credit: Channel 4)

Strictly news: Matt Hancock to maintain his TV presence

Matt was on I’m A Celebrity last year and Celebrity SAS this year. Now, he has been tipped to star in yet another hit show.

According to the bookies, Matt could be set to head to the ballroom floor in 2024!

William Hill currently has the controversial figure at 5/1 to sign up for the hit BBC show next year.

“Off the back of Matt Hancock’s third-place finish in this year’s SAS Who Dares Wins, we expect the former Health Secretary to continue his TV journey into 2024, with an appearance on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing his most likely destination at 5/1,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said.

Matt could have a busy 2024 ahead (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock set for Strictly stint?

Lee continued. “Hancock is also known to be a horse racing fan and we make him 6/1 to join the ITV Racing team at some point next year.

“He may be Cheshire-born, but Hancock is 16/1 to fulfil an acting role and appear as a permanent cast member on Eastenders, whilst the same odds apply for him to be the new face of This Morning,” he then added.

Matt is also at 33/1 to appear on Banged Up, 100/1 to narrate a series of Detectives, Taking Down an OCG, to appear on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny NYE 2023, and to narrate an episode of 24 hours in A and E.

Matt was interrogated recently (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers loving brutal Matt Hancock take down

The news comes not long after viewers of Celebrity SAS got to watch Matt get brutally interrogated.

During the interrogation, Matt was branded a “weasel-faced [bleep]”. He also had his “moobs” mocked.

It’s safe to say that the viewers were enjoying the spectacle.

“Matt Hancock being called a weasel-faced [bleep] on national TV has made my year,” one fan of the show said.

“Interrogating Matt Hancock and calling him a weasel-faced [bleep], might be up there in the all-time great TV moments and something everyone in the UK has wanted to say, thankyou @SAS_WDW,” another said.

“Matt Hancock interrogation – best TV ever!” a third wrote.

