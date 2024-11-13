Former Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima has made a defiant return to our screens – small screens, that is.

He posted an edited video of him and his wife Giada Lini dancing to Andra Day’s Rise Up on a bridge at night.

It’s his first time wading back into the spotlight after the BBC sacked the Italian pro dancer earlier this year.

Graziano’s Instagram post received support from Strictly’s Nancy Xu and former winner Vito Coppola (Credit: BBC)

Graziano Di Prima on Instagram

Graziano took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 12) for the first time since July. He shared a video of himself dancing with his wife, Giada, who is a cast member on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The video features shots of them dancing together on a bridge to Andra Day’s inspirational anthem Rise Up.

In his Instagram post, Graziano described dancing as the “centre of my life” and “my greatest passion”.

Graziano’s message in full

“Dance has always been the centre of my life,” Graziano wrote.

“[It is] my greatest passion, the path I chose and dedicated years of study, sacrifice, and love to. After a period of reflection, I feel stronger than ever and eager to return to what I love most: dancing.

“The future is a whole world of new open windows, ready to welcome new dreams and new challenges, and I’m excited to continue this journey with even more determination and inspiration.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who is always there for me.

“I’m thrilled to dance again with the same enthusiasm and dedication as always. See you soon, whether on stage or through new projects that I will be very excited to share with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

Strictly news

Strictly pro Nancy Xu showed her support by commenting a string of purple love heart emojis. She and her 2024 celeb partner Shayne Ward left Strictly this week after facing Wynne Evans and Katya Jones in a dance-off.

Fellow Strictly pro Vito Coppola, who won the competition in 2023 with his celebrity dance partner Ellie Leach (and won Celebrity MasterChef in 2024), left a heartfelt comment expressing his love and support for Graziano.

“This video has moved me,” he wrote. “Tears of joy that prove how much I love you. I miss you. One step at a time my friend…”

Graziano said dancing is his ‘greatest passion’ (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Graziano Di Prima scandal explained

The Beeb confirmed on July 13 that Graziano Di Prima was no longer part of the Strictly family, following claims of gross misconduct towards his former dance partner Zara McDermott.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Video footage of an alleged incident “reduced those who have seen it to tears,” according to reports. Graziano was accused of ‘kicking, hitting and spitting at’ Zara – not by Zara but by members of the Strictly production staff.

Giovanni vehemently denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. He wrote on social media that the accusations against him were “untrue” and “simply false”.

The dancer issued another statement on July 13, saying he would respect the BBC’s process.

He said: “I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

During an interview with the MailOnline in August, Graziano said of the allegations: “I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

He admitted to kicking the floor out of frustration during rehearsals with Zara. However, he said it was never his intention to kick her.

Graziano acknowledged that his foot inadvertently touched hers post-kick. He said he apologised and comforted her with a hug.

Read more: Wynne Evans warned of Strictly ‘downfall’ and ‘future consequences’ after being saved in dance-off

How do you feel about Graziano Di Prima’s return to the spotlight? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.