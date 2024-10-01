Gorka Marquez and his Strictly celeb partner Dr Punam Krishan could exit the competition next, a former pro dancer has predicted.

Last weekend, Gorka and Punam performed a Foxtrot to Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain. They received 18 points out of a possible 40.

Now, Brendan Cole – who appeared on Strictly from 2004 to 2017 – has shared his thoughts on Gorka and Punam’s future on the series.

Gorka Marquez and Dr Punam Krishan on Strictly

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan told ED!: “Quite a few [celebrities were struggling this week]. As a whole, the show was good, everything about it.

She’s possibly not as well known as some of the others.

“They had some beautiful numbers in there. You’re always going to get one or two who [struggle]. I didn’t like Punam [Krishan] and Gorka [Márquez].

“I thought it [their number] was fairly average.”

He added: “I would say she might be the one to go [next] without a big performance as she’s possibly not as well known as some of the others. Her journey might be short lived.”

Who left Strictly first

On Sunday, Tom Dean and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova became the first pairing voted out.

They faced the dance-off against Toyah Willcox and pro Neil Jones. After both pairs performed, the judges decided to save Toyah and Neil.

Viewers were hugely divided, with many saying Tom was the wrong person to leave.

Brendan voiced his opinion on the result. He told us: “Their reason for getting him out was slightly weird because he only went off time once and it was very brief.

“When you compare with the others [Tom and Toyah Willcox], there wasn’t a lot in it.”

The star added: “He did a full Cha-Cha, from the start to the finish. He danced quite well for a beginner dancer and for a big lad, he’s about six foot six.

“I feel like it was the opposite for the other couple [Toyah and Neil Jones] who didn’t do much Jive at all or dance particularly well for that matter.”

